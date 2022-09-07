MasterChef 2022 Final: Learn how to make the Lays menu

“When my brothers and I were little, we didn’t always have something to eat for dinner. Although hunger was cruel, our father’s creativity and optimism to face life saved us from reality that was sometimes very painful. We liked to play restaurant. Our father would take the orders and ask us to imagine what we wanted to eat. (…) Despite being a simple man, our father was very cultured and knew the finer things in life. So, he always ‘eat’ lobster”, says the finalist.