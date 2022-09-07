Mbappé explains himself and has a conversation with Neymar about being ‘hungry’

Mbappé was criticized for a move involving Neymar.

Credit: Disclosure – PSG

Providing a genal pass for Mbappé to open the scoring in PSG v Juventus, Neymar could have left his mark on the clash. However, the Frenchman, in the second stage, ended up being more individualistic than necessary and “ignored” shirt 10 in one of the Parisian team’s offensive plots. So, immediately, the Brazilian, who was unmarked, did not hide his disappointment, as it was a clear opportunity.

Despite the weather at the beginning of the current season, in view of the controversy over the official PSG penalty taker, the situation in the Parc des Princes did not yield any bullshit. According to broadcaster RMC Sport, Mbappé, shortly after the bid, apologized to Neymar. In his defense, he explained that he did not see the striker in the area, which is why he opted for the shot at Juventus’ goal.

With a half incredulous, half annoyed look, the Brazilian showed his frustration. Looking for his teammate to find the beginning of an explanation, Mbappé responded a few seconds later with his hands saying he hadn’t seen him.”reported the vehicle.

Later, Neymar and Mbappé commented on the move. As PSG won the match valid for the first round of the Champions League, the moment ended up becoming a reason for jokes, demonstrating that the duo’s relationship is healthy.

After the match, Neymar and Kylian Mbappé returned to talk about it in a relaxed way. No controversy.”highlighted the broadcaster.

