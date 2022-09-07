QWhen Luiz Amaro dos Santos looks outside his door, he sees the dead-end street where he lives, in the Pernambuco municipality of Cumaru. But the dead-end street is also the way Santos, 57, finds to talk about his own life. He has already cut sugarcane, wood, dug wells and helped load and unload trucks. Six years ago, he lost movement in his legs when he acquired Guillain Barré syndrome, an autoimmune disorder that causes muscle weakness and lack of reflexes. There are two, watch the food slowly disappear from the plate. With high inflation and the current price of food, the aid of 600 reais, which started to receive in August, barely made it to the end of the month. “When I buy one thing, another thing is missing. I haven’t taken my medication for two months because if I buy it, I can’t eat it”, she reports. Santos lives alone with his four birds in his sky blue bedroom and living room. It is there that he has been waiting for his retirement for almost three years. That’s where he lets time go by slowly, to help stave off hunger. “Meat is for those who have gold teeth, I thank God when they have eggs or sardines. You really have to press your belly”, he tells the piauí.

According to figures from the Ministry of Citizenship, Cumaru has 10,500 beneficiaries of Auxílio Brasil, which would provide more people than the population of the city, estimated by the IBGE for 2021 at 9,400 inhabitants. The Municipal Social Assistance Department of Cumaru stated, however, that, on August 31, there were already 12,600 people in the city registered to receive the aid. Cumaru is a of the Brazilian cities that requested in court the revision of the population calculated by the IBGE in 2010. While waiting for the 2022 Census and the result of the review process, the City Hall uses the e-SUS for the official calculation, which indicates a population of 17 thousand inhabitants.

The numbers are not matched, but on the streets of Cumaru you can see that aid is essential for the survival of most residents. The municipality’s income comes mainly from subsistence agriculture. Those who do not follow this path have few options: work in municipal bodies that depend on referrals, informal activities or the exodus to larger cities, with more job openings. More than 70% of the population depends on government cash transfer programs to ensure their livelihood.

Josinaldo Soares, 42, works at the Pernambuco Opportunities Center, a partnership between the municipal government and the state government, and is in charge of registering candidates to receive the aid: “The demand is very high, especially after the increase in the benefit value. We are going through a very difficult time in the country, and as there are not many job opportunities here, we receive around 40 to 50 people a day.” In ten minutes of conversation, the public servant’s cell phone rings three times. All the calls had the same motivation: to know if the proponent’s benefit had been approved. “People come to us because they need to buy food, they are low-income families. They don’t use it for other purposes, it’s for subsistence”, says Soares, who still wears a blue uniform with Bolsa Família written in yellow letters. The card that Cumaru residents use to withdraw the benefit is also from the Bolsa Família, which expired in 2021. The green-yellow Auxílio Brasil cards have not yet arrived in the city.



Josinaldo Soares, employee of the Pernambuco Opportunities Center – Photo: Maria Júlia Vieira

Throughout the life of Rosilda Soares, 58, government aid was essential to maintain her family’s dignity. To guarantee access to basic education for her two children, she relied on Bolsa Escola. It’s thanks to the gas voucher that she doesn’t have to cook with firewood. The lack of jobs in the city, added to her low education, was an obstacle for the housewife to get a formal job. With retirement four times denied by the government, and bills coming in incessantly, she amortizes the household expenses with the odd jobs that her husband manages to arrange from time to time. The money is not enough and she needs to continue using income transfer programs. For eighteen years she depended almost exclusively on Bolsa Família — so when she talks about it, that’s the first name that comes to her mind. “Here at home, it’s just Bolsa Família. That’s what we can break a branch with. You can buy cornmeal, sugar, lighter food. It’s almost never possible to buy meat, but we get by. Still have to buy medicine… This money is very necessary,” she told piauí.



Rosilda Soares receives Auxílio Brasil with the Bolsa Família card, extinct in 2021 – Photo: Maria Júlia Vieira

LJust after the beginning of the Covid pandemic, Congress approved, in March 2020, the Emergency Aid, a benefit of 600 reais, to mitigate the economic impacts caused by the pandemic. After the payment of five installments, the amount decreased by half. The following year, seven more installments were paid, with values ​​between 150 and 375 reais. In the beginning, the benefit was paid to those who already received Bolsa Família and to workers in specific situations, such as informal and self-employed workers. In August 2021, the government sent an MP to Congress creating the Auxílio Brasil Program to replace Bolsa Família. Emergency Aid was discontinued in November 2021. Bolsa Família beneficiaries were automatically migrated to the new Auxílio Brasil, with the average amount of the subsidy set at 217 reais.

In May 2022, a Provisional Measure increased the Auxílio Brasil benefit to 400 reais. In July, a new increase was approved, circumventing the law that prohibits the creation or alteration of social programs in an election year. This was possible thanks to the emergency nature of the measure, dubbed the electoral PEC. It guaranteed 200 reais more in the amount of aid (from 400 to 600 reais) and, one month before the election, it will include more than 800 thousand families in the program and increase the number of beneficiaries to more than 21 million. Aid Brazil became one of President Jair Bolsonaro’s campaign weaponscandidate for reelection, and is also on the platform of his main opponent, former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who promises to keep the benefit.

“The one who changed the name was Bolsonaro, right? He has changed because he is close to the election, but for me it doesn’t change anything”, says Wanessa Josefa Auleriano da Silva, 19 years old, mother of Anthonny Benjamin, who is only 4 months old. Then she reaffirms her vote for Lula and says that the aid money is insufficient. “The milk can is 16 reais, the diaper package is 51 reais, and Anthonny uses at least two a month”, completes the housewife.



Wanessa Auleriano and her son Anthonny Benjamin – Photo: Maria Júlia Vieira

ANDn Cumaru, for those who receive the Aid, the 600 reais have been enough to buy less than the basics. Any attempt to use the money to invest or start a business runs into two problems: lack of work and food inflation. IBGE data show a drop of 0.73% in the monthly indicator of the Extended National Consumer Price Index 15 (IPCA-15), the country’s official inflation marker. But food and beverages rose 1.12%; health and personal care increased 0.81%. In the accumulated twelve months, long-life milk had a high of 69.73%. Meat has increased 35.07% in the last two years, more than double the inflation in the same period. The 2nd Survey carried out by the Brazilian Network for Research in Food and Nutrition Sovereignty and Security (Rede PENSSAN) brings alarming numbers: of the almost 54 million Northeasterners, 41% (22.14 million of people) go to bed unsure whether to eat the next day. Across the country, 33.1 million people are hungry..

In the house of Neide Silva, 47, government aid has been insufficient to satisfy hunger. Owner of a vegetable stand in the center of Cumaru, she saw sales drop and has food insecurity increasingly present in her daily life. “To be honest, I often look for something to eat at home and don’t have it. If you go to the market with 100 reais, you leave without buying almost anything. It’s the same way here at the newsstand, before the melon kilo was 2.50, now it’s 5 reais. Customers can’t afford it, and neither do we, I don’t know where we’re going to end up”, says the trader.



Neide Silva, owner of a vegetable stand in the center of Cumaru, sees food insecurity increasingly present in her daily life – Photo: Maria Júlia Vieira

The large decrease in purchasing power became one of the main themes of the campaign. Data from the latest Quaest poll indicate that, for 76% of voters, the increase in the amount of aid does not influence them to vote for Bolsonaro. Adivânia Silvestre, a 44-year-old farmer, is one of the people who are suspicious of the boosted benefit: “It increased to see if the people win, but nothing changes. People still have the right candidate to vote for.” Although the 600 reais make a big difference in the income of her house, which depends on it and on the little that her husband earns doing motorcycle-taxi work, the housewife expresses insecurity about the current president. “He says one thing, then says another… I’m wary of it”, says Adivânia. Her distrust afflicts many other Pernambucans. An IPEC survey carried out at the end of August on the presidential contest in the state shows that Lula, from Pernambuco, has 60% of the voting intentions, against 22% for Bolsonaro.

In addition to the electoral PEC, in August of this year a Provisional Measure was converted into law authorizing payroll-deductible credit for beneficiaries of social programs — the loan installments are deducted directly from the payroll or benefit paid by the INSS. According to the new legislation, 45% is the maximum amount to be committed by the loan for the holders of benefits and pensions of the General Social Security System and the Benefício de Prestação Continuada (BPC). The forecast is that the payroll loan will be released in September, and banks such as Caixa Econômica Federal, Banco Pan and Banco Safra have already confirmed the credit operation.

Many of those who receive Auxílio Brasil are anxiously awaiting the implementation of the measure, whose interest can reach 79% per year. “I wanted to use to take care of my health, the glasses I made and I’m still paying. I’ve seen a lot of people saying they were going to do it [o empréstimo] and buy animals to increase income”, says Severina Soares, 56, who is waiting for the approval of the pension with which she intends to pay the amount of the payroll. Her family and friends have warned of the risks, and the farmer is reconsidering her decision.

His neighborhood neighbor, Luiz Amaro dos Santos, who avoids hunger while dreaming of retirement, doesn’t even consider the payroll loan option. “If I still have to pay off this loan, what am I going to eat?” Of the assistance he receives monthly, 80 reais are already committed, because, to travel 43 km with the wheelchair to Limoeiro, where he receives the benefit, he needs a transport that takes him to the door of his little blue house. It is there that he spends most of his time waiting: transportation, assistance, retirement… The wait is lulled by the singing of his four thrush, companions he has chosen to ease the harshness of the days. Amaro still has a wide smile, but with so many difficulties, he can’t believe that life will get better. For him, the future is like a bird without wings.