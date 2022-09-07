Mega-Sena draw of R$ 60 million is postponed due to holiday

Disclosure / Caixa Econômica Federal Draw planned for September 7th will be held the day after the holiday

Accumulated at R$ 60 million, the Mega-Sena will be postponed for one day due to the Sete de Setembro holiday. The date, which commemorates the Independence of Brazil, falls precisely on Wednesday, the date on which the draw is usually held.

With the holiday, the draw will be held on Thursday (8), after the commemorative date that celebrates 200 years of Independence, at 8 pm Brasília time, at Espaço da Sorte, in São Paulo (SP).

The Lotofácil da Independência, game number 2,610, pays the highest amount ever drawn by the category and will be held on Saturday (10). Caixa Econômica Federal will draw the prize, which is valued at R$ 180 million and will not accumulate.

To play in the next Mega-Sena contest, you must place your bets until 19:00 (Brasília time) on the day of the draw, at any lottery house accredited by Caixa in the country.

It is also possible to bet online. A single Mega-Sena ticket, with six dozen, costs R$4.50. However, for those who bet on the internet, it is not possible to opt for the minimum bet of R$ 4.50. On Caixa’s website, the minimum amount to bet on Mega-Sena is R$ 30, whether with a single bet or more than one. V here’s how to bet

.