Megan Hilty’s sister, brother-in-law and nephew die in plane crash

A tragic plane crash killed the sister, brother-in-law and nephew of actress Megan Hilty, known for her roles in Broadway musicals and for the role of Ivy Lynn in the series “Smash”.

According to information gathered by TMZ, Lauren Hilty, Ross Mickel and their son Remy were among the nine passengers aboard the seaplane, which crashed on Sunday (4) in Puget Sound, near Whidbey Island in Washington, in the United States. According to the vehicle, Lauren was pregnant.

Ross Mickel’s family released the following note about what happened to the King 5 portal:

“We are deeply saddened and very devastated at the loss of our beloved Ross Mickel, Lauren Hilty, Remy and expecting baby Luca. Our pain is unimaginable. They were a shining light in the lives of everyone who knew them. We want to thank all first responders, Whidbey Island Emergency Services Agencies, Island County, United States Coast Guard (USCG), Naval Air Station Whidbey Island (NASWI) and the citizens who participated in the search and rescue efforts after the accident. The enormous outpouring and support we have received from our friends, family and the public has been overwhelming. Our hearts go out to the families and friends of those who also lost loved ones on board. At this difficult time, we are asking that our privacy be respected as we mourn the loss of our family members.”

So far, the cause of the accident is not known. There are still searches for the passengers of the accident and the pilot, who are still missing. Only one body has been recovered so far.