Men’s World Cup quarterfinal table – Web Vôlei

Even before the last two round of 16 matches of the Men’s Volleyball World Championship, this Tuesday, the International Federation (FIVB) has already updated the table of the next phase on the official website.

The opening of the quarter-finals will have the European classic between Italy and France, in the Slovenian city of Ljubljana, this holiday on September 7, at 12:30 (Brasilia time).

The headquarters of Gliwice, in Poland, will have the South American classic between Brazil x Argentina, in the opening of the quarterfinals, on Thursday, at the same time. Still alive in the World Cup, Poland and Slovenia, the home teams, always play the back game of the double round.

It is worth remembering that whoever loses in the quarterfinals will be eliminated from the competition.

Check out the table with games and times below:

9/7 – Wednesday

12:30 pm – Italy vs France

4pm – Slovenia v Ukraine

9/8 – Thursday

12:30 pm – Brazil vs Argentina

4pm – Poland vs USA

Sportv2 and the Volleyball World streaming service are the match streaming options. You can also follow the matches of the Brazilian National Team in the transmissions without images of the web volleyballwith narration by Bruno Souza, comments by Gurja and Daniel Bortoletto, on the website’s YouTube and Twitch channels.