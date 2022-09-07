Mercado Pago launches CDB that yields 200% of the CDI in partnership with Órama

The promotion, valid until 09/18, seeks to contribute to the user’s purchasing power and encourage conscious consumption. Check out!

Planning, profitability and security are key words when it comes to financial organization. With that in mind, Mercado Pago has just launched a promotional fixed income investment option to help its users prepare for the end-of-year offers. The CDB with a yield of 200% of the CDI with protection from the FGC (Credit Guarantee Fund) yields almost three times more than the money stopped in savings and is offered in partnership with Órama DTVM.

The new product can be purchased from R$1 and for a limited time, until September 18. The maximum investment amount in the promotional CDB is five thousand reais and the redemption date is on November 21, Monday of Black Friday week.

A small simulation, considering the current interest rate, if a user invests R$1,000 today, at the end of the investment period, the customer receives R$33.90 net reais, which is 282% more than he would earn in the same period with the savings (that he would earn R$12.04).

With this launch, Mercado Pago reinforces its commitment to guaranteeing tools and products so that users can organize their financial life quickly and easily, democratizing access to money. The promotional CDB allows users to have a long-term plan, making their money work now so they can take advantage of great offers at the end of the year.

Check out how to access CDB investment through the Mercado Pago app

Open the Mercado Pago app and log into your account; Click on the “Investments” icon; Click “Continue” to proceed; Complete the “Your Investment Profile” questionnaire; After knowing your profile, click on “I understand”; Inform the amount you would like to invest and select the term; Complete your data with some information; Click “Continue” and after reviewing the information, select “Invest” to confirm.

Ready, the application has been completed and you will be able to follow it through the Mercado Pago app, having visibility of your income and maturity dates.

Important informations:

Investment products are offered in partnership with Órama DTVM;

For more product information, see the Terms and Conditions. The CDB (Certificado de Depósito Bancário) is a low-risk fixed income application guaranteed by the Credit Guarantee Fund (FGC). The conditions described in this text apply only to CDB investments made through the Mercado Pago app;

Income based on simulation made by Mercado Pago on 09/05/2022. The simulation is not an absolute guarantee of future results, but an estimate according to the scenario on the date of the simulation.

About Mercado Pago

Mercado Pago, one of the largest digital banks in Brazil, has the mission of democratizing access to financial and payment services, contributing to financial inclusion and fostering the power of entrepreneurship in the region. With more than 38 million unique users, Mercado Pago offers a complete financial technology solution, with a digital wallet, free account with daily remuneration, credit offer, insurance and online payment services.

Banco Digital is also present in millions of physical points of sale with its portfolio of Point machines and QR code solutions. A company of the Mercado Livre group (Nasdaq: MELI), Mercado Pago has been operating in Brazil since 2004 and is also present in Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru and Uruguay.

About Órama Investimentos:

Created in 2011 by experienced professionals in the financial market, Órama was one of the pioneers to offer digital investment in Brazil. The platform gives access to the best products for the entire public, regardless of the client’s income range, profile and goals. It operates in a transparent and independent way, to democratize access to investments and maximize profitability.

It was awarded by Amazon Web Services as one of the most innovative companies in financial services and twice in a row as the best broker, elected the best investment company of 2021 according to a survey carried out by Yubb, in addition to winning seven other categories, including that of best service, best rates and best investment app.

Forerunner of the Zero Rate concept, Órama promotes financial education through campaigns, e-Books, blogs, videos and on its YouTube channel, which has clear, simple and qualified content to guide investors. In 2020, in a pioneering initiative, Órama launched its Purpose Platform (https://orama.com.br/plataformadepropositos) and the ESG Seal, which includes funds that are on the platform.

