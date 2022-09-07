Mercedes-Benz will lay off 3,600 people in SP and outsource part of the operation







SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Mercedes-Benz announced on Tuesday a restructuring of its truck and bus chassis factory in São Bernardo do Campo (SP), which will result in the dismissal of 3,600 workers, and part outsourcing of the operation.

Mercedes-Benz Caminhões e Ônibus attributed the measure to cost pressure and the transformation of the automobile industry. According to the company, these factors have made it necessary to focus more on the ‘core business’, defined as the manufacture of bus and truck chassis and the development of technologies and services for the future, according to a statement.

The production of components such as front axles and medium transmission and logistics, maintenance and tooling services are among the activities that will be carried out by contracted companies, said the automaker, which intends to privilege companies in the factory’s region.

Mercedes-Benz will lay off 2,200 workers at the unit, while 1,400 professionals will not have their temporary contracts renewed from December 2022.

The Metalworkers Union of Grande ABC said that its directors met with the Mercedes-Benz board this afternoon, when company representatives asked for the opening of negotiations on these topics.

A meeting of the union’s board of directors with the workers was scheduled for Thursday at 2 pm.

“Clarifications and press releases by the union and its management will only be made after a conversation and assembly with plant workers,” the union said through its press office.

(By Andre Romani)








