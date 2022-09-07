Microsoft gives Uber founder second chance and invests in CloudKitchens

Travis Kalanick was CEO of Uber and is now co-founder of two companies that work with delivery

CloudKitchens caused a surprise when, in November last year, it announced the raising of US$ 850 million in an operation that mixed equity sales and debt raising. What impressed was not so much the value, but the confidence in a revival of Travis Kalanick, the controversial founder of Uber.

The investment made the company that operates with the so-called dark kitchens (kitchens set up only to serve application delivery operations) valued at US$ 15 billion. What was not known until then was who were the investors behind the investment. This week one of them was revealed: it is Microsoft.

It is not known the exact amount that the company founded by Bill Gates invested in CloudKitchens. This is the second time Microsoft has bet on a business led by Kalanick. In 2015, the developer invested $100 million in Uber in a round that would value the company at $50 billion. The departure was made in 2017.

Whatever the value, the move shows that Microsoft still seems to believe in Kalanick, an entrepreneur who has a reputation for bad boy in the technology market. In charge of Uber, the executive has collected controversies ranging from an argument with an app driver to accusations of industrial espionage and promoting a toxic and sexist work environment in the transport app.

The funding received late last year helped CloudKitchens expand its operation on a global scale. The company has more than 4,000 employees in operations in the United States, United Kingdom, Middle East and Latin America.

CloudKitchens uses the funds it raises to buy or rent commercial properties that can function as dark kitchens after renovations. These kitchens are then rented out by restaurants operating on delivery apps.

Although the model seems relatively simple, the company has been facing problems. In May of this year, the American website Business Insider reported that hundreds of startup employees were leaving the company citing issues such as overwork, poor treatment, underpay and discrimination. There are ongoing lawsuits against the company and against Kalanick.

Brazil is one of CloudKitchens’ main markets. The Brazilian operation began operating in June 2020 and goes by the name of Kitchen Central. In the country, it is the leader in the dark kitchens market, according to Renato Avó, director of the consultancy 360 Varejo, in an interview with Financial Times.

Kalanick’s new business is not without problems in Brazil either. The startup has already been the target of complaints from residents of the Lapa neighborhood, in São Paulo, due to the noise generated by a hub of 30 kitchens installed in the region.

beyond the kitchens

Kalanick has been trying to expand his business, but that doesn’t just mean renting new properties and turning them into industrial kitchens. In recent months, the executive has also started to dedicate himself to a complementary delivery operation that takes advantage of the spaces rented to customers.

Called Pik N’ Pak, the startup uses the spaces of dark kitchens as small distribution centers for the delivery of other products, ranging from petshop items, medicine and even sex shop products.

according to Financial Times, the goods are kept in basements and even in the corridors of dark kitchens. For now, the business is already present in almost 50 units in 11 cities in Brazil, Mexico and Colombia.

In Brazil, there are delivery points in São Paulo, Guarulhos, São Bernardo do Campo, Belo Horizonte, Rio de Janeiro, Niterói and Brasília. Deliveries are made by apps such as iFood, Rappi, Goomer, Mottu, Direct Delivery, among others.