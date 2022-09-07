Model muse of the 1990s shows before and after: ‘I feel at my peak’

Muse of the 1980s and 1990s, Czech model Paulina Porizkova, 57, shared the before and after to vent. Used to talking about aging, she confessed that she currently feels at her peak.

In a long outburst on Instagram, she commented on the different look that she began to receive in recent years, with the change in her physical appearance. “What was it like when you were younger because you were so pretty? What was it like when you walked into a room and people looked at you? Did you feel special? Do you miss all that attention?” she began.

“I miss the attention. Getting older, in our society, when your whole life has been about how you look – it’s not easy to accept,” he admitted.

Then, she vented that sometimes it even happened that people talked about her appearance, but in a negative way, with bad comments and comparing her to other models. “Like walking into a room knowing that some people are whispering that you’re not that hot up close or in real life? Or that Elle has a better body, that Christie has better teeth, that Cindy has a sexier mouth… “.

Although she receives the negative comments, she confessed not to care and claimed to be living the height of her beauty. “And now, when I finally appreciate what I’ve been given, it’s in society’s opinion that I’m losing my beauty. I’m trying my best to resist the criticism that I’m past my prime, because damn, I feel like I’m in my prime now! “.

“The combination of my learning, maturing and conquering my wrinkles, combined with my appearance, I believe is the best balance I’ve ever had. So, sorry to everyone who can’t see and feel that youth is necessary for beauty”, he concluded. Is it over there.

Paulina became a model at age 18, and was the youngest ever to pose for the cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition. Paulina was also named one of the 50 most beautiful women in the world by People magazine in the 90s.

She recently posed nude while reflecting on the female body. In a thought about machismo, she questioned whether women are always victims of “objectification” or whether they should be “celebrated”. She has come to the conclusion that she should praise hers.

In an Instagram post, Paulina argued about how women are seen in society. “In a patriarchal society, women have always been seen as objects of desire or care. Because these are the needs of men who rule the world. That’s why youth and beauty are such a strong currency,” she said.

In the outburst, the model reflected on the differences between men and women, even though they do the same things in society. In this case, she highlighted that the negative weight always falls on the female side.

“When I was a young model exposing my body, it was because someone approved. Someone decided it was to be celebrated. I didn’t know enough to have an understanding of the consequences. Hence objectification. Now when I expose my body, I do it. with my full knowledge and consent. Therefore, celebration,” she said.