monthly games available; download here

Essential level subscribers can now claim all three PS Plus games for September. The games will be enabled in the service’s catalog until October 3, so save the trio as soon as you can.

Those who are subscribed to the Extra and Deluxe plans can also enjoy the games above. It is worth remembering that another update to the catalog of these more robust plans will take place on September 20, and Sony has already shown the new games, where Deathloop is one of the highlights.

Learn more about September’s PS Plus games

Need for Speed ​​Heat (PS4)

Race hard by day and risk it all at night in Need for Speed ​​HEAT, a thrilling street racing game that pits you against the “bad side” of the city’s police force as you fight your way to the elite of underground racers.

TOEM (PS5)

Set out on a delightful expedition and use your photographic eye to unravel the mysteries of the magical TOEM in this hand-drawn adventure game available now on PlayStation 5.

Granblue Fantasy: Versus (PS4)

In Granblue Fantasy: Versus, power, skill and spirit collide in a quest to find the true champion. Players can face AI opponents or fight human opponents in local or online two-player matches.

Did you enjoy September’s PS Plus games? Then put them to download and comment below!