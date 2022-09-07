Mouse does not want granddaughters to be inspired by Anitta: ‘She is not an example’

Presenter Ratinho, 66, again criticized the singer Anitta, 29, during yesterday’s edition of the program that bears his name on SBT. He stated that he does not approve of some of the popstar’s actions and that he would not want his granddaughters to follow her example.

“I don’t agree with some things that Anitta does. I think it’s exaggerated, there’s no need. She has talent, she doesn’t need certain things. Anitta is no example”, he shot, without specifying which singer’s habits he was referring to.

“I wouldn’t want a granddaughter of mine to follow Anitta’s example. I have six granddaughters and I wouldn’t like it. I’ve never asked my granddaughters if they like Anitta, but I wouldn’t want them to follow Anitta’s example,” he added.

Ratinho got into the matter when responding to a criticism made by Mara Maravilha to another prominent funk singer, Ludmilla, during the painting “Dez ou Mil”. Mara hinted that Brunna Gonçalves’ wife encourages violence and drug use in her songs.

“I don’t like this apology for drugs, violence, I respect her, she is a talented artist, she has a large audience. My rancidity is not personal. I don’t consume Ludmilla. I particularly prefer Iza”, compared the former presenter. of “Gossiping”.