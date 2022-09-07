”Movement never seen”, says president about acts of September 7 – Politica

President Jair Bolsonaro attended mass yesterday in Brasilia. On 7 de Setembro, he follows parades in Brasilia and goes to Rio (photo: ED ALVES/CB. PRESS)

President Jair Bolsonaro and re-elected candidate for the PL said yesterday that the 7th of September will be “a movement never seen in the history of Brazil” and will take place in an “orderly and peaceful” way. The declaration took place during a sabbath at Jovem Pan. “September of last year was a monster movement across Brazil, especially in So Paulo. No trash was turned over, there wasn’t a burnt paper on the street. I have not become aware of any act of violence in bulletins registered at police stations. Why are you fearing the people? Does power emanate from the people or not? Do the people have to be respected or not? The people who have to give the north or one or another minister of the TSE now that must give the north to us and say how things have to be done? political violence? Did you guys forget about the AntiFas guys a little while ago? How did the left behave in street movements? Destroying buildings there, banks. Do you forget that?” he asked.

“What’s wrong with these movements that people do in green and yellow? And they’re going in green and yellow tomorrow (today). I think it’s going to be a movement never seen in the history of Brazil. Here in Brasília, it’s going to be big and in Copacabana (RJ) it will be huge, it will start with a parade of motorcyclists lasting more than an hour, people who voluntarily support the government and know that it is time for you to peacefully demonstrate what they want for Brazil”, he continued.

Bolsonaro again criticized the electoral system and said that among the requests of supporters in the acts, one of the most important should be that of “clean elections”. And he said that even if the TSE accepts the suggestions of the Armed Forces in relation to the elections, the possibility of fraud will be “close to zero”, but that “close to zero is zero”. “I know that many things are going to happen there, all of them peaceful, but the most important thing is going to talk about clean elections. What’s the crime in that? The Armed Forces themselves, together with Minister Alexandre de Moraes and the Minister of Defense, which I was told that, with the suggestions of the Armed Forces, if accepted, the possibility of fraud will be reduced to close to zero. Close to zero at zero,” he claimed.

“What do we all want in clean elections? This climate of animosity could have been resolved a long time ago, if Minister Barroso had not gone into the Chamber of Deputies to interfere directly in a proposed amendment to the Constitution that was being voted on and spoke of the printed vote. This little talk that fraud was never detected [nas eleies], the PF itself asks. (…). The information I had that accepting the proposals of the Armed Forces, the chance of fraud is close to zero. I repeat: close to zero is zero.”

He asked the population to appear in an “orderly and peaceful manner as always” and, finally, confirmed that he had invited the businessmen who were the focus of investigation by the Federal Supreme Court (STF) to be by his side during the Independence celebrations.

critics

On the eve of the acts of September 7, Bolsonaro again criticized ministers of the STF and the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), saying he believes “100%” only in the equipment that has printed. Without naming names, but indirectly to ministers and Lula (PT), he said that there are “people who work to elect a criminal in Brazil”. “Do these people have any reason to talk about fighting crime? They have their own lives, go down from their building, take an armored car, with another security guard with a rifle and go home and come back. The people that explode. The people that explode. These people who work here to elect a criminal in Brazil”, he amended.

Bolsonaro also complained about Fachin’s decision, which restricted the arms decrees edited by the chief executive. Bolsonaro said he “does not agree on anything” with the magistrate and that, if re-elected, “he will solve this business of the decree (of weapons) in a week”, without further details. The chief executive also criticized Alexandre de Moraes, president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE), recalling that he had spoken on several occasions with him, but that the magistrate “soon after returns to what he was before” and “continues to take measures”. “Alexander de Moraes. How many times do we talk and a few days later he goes back to what he was before? He took the invitation for me to the inauguration, I went to the inauguration, it was a heavy speech. And what happened soon after? He continues to take action.” And he amended that the decisions are “completely irregular”.