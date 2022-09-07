Natural GAS will be 30% more EXPENSIVE in a group of countries

Mogi das Cruzes, SP —

This weekend, the Russian state-owned Gazprom did not resume O natural gas operation by NordStream 1 the Europe. The energy giant’s argument was that it identified an oil leak in a turbine. As a result, on Monday (3), European natural gas prices rose by around 30%.

THE stoppage in the supply of natural gas to Europe happens indefinitely. In a statement, Gazprom said that during maintenance work at the Portovaya compressor station, the oil leak was found.

The power company claims that “until complaints about the operation of the equipment are eliminated, the transport of gas to the Nord Stream pipeline will continue to be interrupted”.

There is the suspects that the decision would have been a form of retaliation to the suggestion of Western Europe and the United States to limit Russian oil prices.

A spokesperson for Siemens, the German manufacturer of the Nord Stream 1 turbine, told CNN Business that the oil leak was not a technical reason for the operation to be suspended.

European governments must spend more to alleviate impacts of natural gas cuts

Due to the new cut in Russian natural gas exports, the European governments are forced to spend billions. The aim is to make consumers and companies less affected.

During this weekend, governments on the continent even moved to adopt measures. The objective is to contain the increase in inflation and energy costs. The German government, for example, even announced a US$ 65 billion aid package.

In the midst of the gas interruption, there was also fears that the European Union will run out of natural gas during the winter. During this period, there tends to be greater energy consumption — due to the need for heating.

Since June this year, the energy company has reduced natural gas flows to 20% of capacity. The argument was that there were maintenance issues.

Gazprom’s 1,200 km pipeline is the longest between Russia and Europe. The flow of natural gas takes place through Germany. Since 2011, Nord Stream has been operating.