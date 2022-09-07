Neil Gaiman responds to Elon Musk after criticism of the series

The series “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” arrived on Prime Vídeo last Thursday (01) and won over the public, becoming the biggest debut on the platform. However, the production did not please the billionaire Elon Musk, who seems to have not liked what he saw and criticized the series inspired by the work of JRR Tolkien.

On his Twitter account, the Tesla owner snapped: “Tolkien is turning over in his grave.” In addition, the businessman spoke about the lack of men in positions of power in the series. “Almost all male characters are cowards, idiots, or both. Only Galadriel is brave, smart and likeable.” See the publication:

Almost every male character so far is a coward, a jerk or both. Only Galadriel is brave, smart and nice. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 5, 2022

And of course, Musk’s comments generated controversy, with several contrary responses on the internet. Among the people who responded to the billionaire is author Neil Gaiman, creator of “Sandman”. The British writer did not mince words and defended the attraction, in addition to mocking the opinions of Musk citing the failure in his attempt to buy Twitter.

Gaiman stated that the businessman does not understand audiovisual productions to make such statements. “Elon Musk, I’m not coming to you for advice on how to fail to buy Twitter, and you don’t come to criticize film, TV or literature,” he wrote. Check out:

Elon Musk doesn’t come to me for advice on how to fail to buy Twitter, and I don’t go to him for film, TV or literature criticism. https://t.co/WpyXhQlqIh —Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) September 6, 2022

However, it seems that Elon Musk’s comment didn’t impact the success of “The Rings of Power”. Recently, Amazon revealed that the series had the biggest debut in Prime Video history, with 25 million views in the first 24 hours of airing. On the other hand, the production has been suffering from a wave of negative comments.

In addition to criticizing Galadriel’s female role, some comments were also racist. In fact, the production was already criticized when Ismal Cruz Córdova and Sophia Nomvete, both black actors, were announced as part of the cast. The critics’ approval rating in the Rotten Tomatoes is 84%, with an average score of 2.4/10 and approval of 38% by the public.

As a result, Amazon is delaying user reviews by three days for all of its Prime Video content, including the “Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power” series. According to reports from Variety It’s from deadline, the delay should help you avoid the barrage of criticism, or fill a certain show, movie, game, or book with negative reviews. An Amazon representative said it implemented the policy to give the service time to verify that the user’s review comes from an actual viewer, not a bot or troll.

Amazon shelled out $250 million for the rights to Tolkien’s classic, and the show’s first season alone was spent about $465 million. As the group has committed to five seasons, the final sum is expected to be well over $1 billion.

In Brazil, the first two episodes are now available in the Prime Video catalogue, with a new episode being released every Friday at 1 am (Brasilia time). The season finale will be on October 14th. Watch the trailer for “The Rings of Power”: