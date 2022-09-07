Neto says Vtor Pereira will not renew and suggests coaches to Corinthians

The permanence of Vítor Pereira at Corinthians became a subject in the news of the alvinegro club. The Portuguese stated that a contract renewal depends on his family situation. This Tuesday, Neto spoke on the subject and said that the coach will not continue at Corinthians next season.

“What Vítor Pereira said yesterday, he is already out of Corinthians. It was the same with Abel Ferreira, who only renewed when his wife and daughters arrived. He gave the lyrics that he won’t stay”, said the former Corinthians number 10 shirt during the Ball Ownersa program that presents TV Bandeirantes.

The Portuguese coach was hired in February this year. In total, Vítor Pereira commanded Corinthians in 44 games. So far, there have been 17 wins, 14 draws and 13 losses. Neto stated that the coach will not stay in Brazil without his family and suggested coaches to Timão.

“Hire Loco Bielsa or Gallardo, one of the two. Even this Sampaoli. Do the planning from now on. If you think that Vítor Pereira can stay, he won’t. When he says that the three children will not come, no one can stay two, three years in a place without their family. You can’t stay away from your family,” said Neto.

The three technicians suggested by Neto are Argentines. Marcelo Gallardo currently coaches River Plate. Marcelo Bielsa has been without a club since he left England’s Leeds in February. Jorge Sampaoli has also been unemployed since June – his last club was France’s Olympique de Marseille.

