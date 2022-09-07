new color option is the main highlight







Honda Biz 2023 Photo: Honda / Publicity

Honda has announced the arrival of the 2023 line of its most popular model the Biz, to stores. Completing 24 years of consecutive production, with more than 4 million units produced, the 2023 Honda Biz 125 brings as a novelty the new matte silver color, which joins the white and blue, red and pearly white bicolor options.

There were no changes in the technical part: the engine remains an OHC air-cooled single-cylinder of 124.9 cm³, with 9.2 hp and 1.04 kgfm, powered by PGM-FI injection, which admits to fueling with gasoline and/or ethanol. . The model has a semi-automatic transmission, which does not require a clutch, and electric start.

The helmet holder under the seat is opened by the contact switch. The dashboard is digital with blackout technology and fuel economy indicator light. An important comfort item is the 12V socket in the helmet compartment, in addition to the retractable hook for carrying backpacks, bags and shopping bags on the back of the front shield.





Honda Biz 2023 Photo: Honda / Publicity

The chassis is tubular steel, with telescopic suspension at the front and conventional suspension with two shock absorbers at the rear. The Biz 125 has light alloy wheels and CBS braking — Combined Brake System — with disc brakes at the front and drum brakes at the rear.

The 2023 Honda Biz 125 comes with a 3-year unlimited mileage warranty, plus free Pro Honda oil in seven revisions (the free supply of oil is valid from the 3rd revision). The suggested public price is R$ 13,110 and the model is available in the colors Matte Silver, White and Blue, Pearl White and Red.