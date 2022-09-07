New electric Renault Mégane runs 450 km and recharges in 23 minutes

After debuting in Europe, the Renault Megane E-Tech is officially in Brazil. The battery-powered SUV first appeared during the French brand’s mobility event, called E-Tech 100% Electric Days, which takes place between the 5th and 7th of September. Rescuing the name of the old medium sedan that was on sale here during the 1990s and 2000s, the utility is expected to debut until June 2023. It will have a position above the brothers, Zoe E-Tech and Kwid E-Techwhich has just hit stores with a price of R$ 146,990.

For the Brazilian market, the new electric Mégane will come with an engine that delivers 220 hp of power and 30 mkgf of torque. With it, Renault claims that the SUV accelerates from zero to 100 km in 7 seconds, an excellent number for a model in the category. The top speed is electronically limited to 160 km/h. In addition, the electric SUV has a 60 kWh battery pack, capable of providing up to 450 km of autonomy. According to the automaker, the SUV can recover 100 km in just 8 minutes at a fast charging station (DC).

At the rear, the new Mégane’s taillights are connected by a lighting strip – Photo/Jady Peroni

So far, Renault has not revealed more details about versions and prices. However, it is expected to arrive in a single, top-of-the-line version, Iconic. Anyway, the value should be above the Zoe e-Tech, which currently costs R$ 239,990. Our bet is that Mégane E-Tech will come in the range of R$ 300 thousand, closer to rivals like Chevrolet Bolt and Nissan Leaf.

Electric and modern

Visually, the Mégane has a modern design, with many angles and creases. At the front, the headlights with Full LED lighting are interconnected by a black stripe. The brand’s new logo is in the center of the grille, which, unlike the electric Kwid, does not have a charger plug. The daytime running lights come down through the bumper, which has an air intake at the base.

On the sides, there are built-in handles – in the case of the doors, they are hidden in the “C” column. The wheels are 18″ rims, but the highlight is the high waistline and the slight drop in the back of the roof. In turn, the rear has the interconnected lanterns, but by a thread of LEDs – as in the new Honda HR-V. Just above, we have a spoiler.

Photo/Jady Peroni

It is worth mentioning that the new generation of the Mégane is, in principle, the first Renault made in the CMF-EV modular architecture. The base is the result of Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance. In measurements, it is 4.21 meters long, 1.78 m wide, 1.50 m high and has a wheelbase of 2.70 m. The trunk holds 440 liters.

connected interior

From the door in, connectivity stands out. There is a 12-inch instrument panel and a 9″ multimedia center that is slightly curved for the driver. Volvo, the Android operating system brings together native Google services. And it has wireless mirroring with Android Auto and Apple Carplay. Regarding the finish, the new Mégane brings the sustainable proposal in the cabin. All fabrics are made with recyclable materials.

Photo/Jady Peroni

In addition, the package offers semi-autonomous features such as adaptive cruise control (controls accelerator and brake) and lane-keeping assistant, for example. Premium sound Harman Kardon and Park Assist are also on the list.

Range expansion

In addition to the national debut of the Kwid E-Tech and the official presentation of the Mégane E-Tech, Renault announced two more electric models at the event. The first of them is the Master E-Tech, version of the van with about 200 km of autonomy. Soon after, comes the van Kangoo E-Tech. This will have a 120 hp engine and a range of 300 km. However, the highlight is the new version with the “Open Sésame” side door, which eliminates the B column and opens up an internal space of up to 3 meters.

