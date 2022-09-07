New Nissan model makes incredible 30 km/L

– Reading time: 1 minute –

Nissan recently confirmed the E-Power technology for the Brazilian market, but it is still unclear which specific model will start the country’s electrification phase. One of the vehicles suggested is the Nissan Kicks SUV, which thanks to the hybrid engine will be able to reach consumption between 25 and 30 kilometers per liter. If you want to know more about the Nissan E-Power carjust keep reading this article.

Nissan’s E-Power technology car may arrive in Brazil

More than ever, the Brazilian market is attentive to the electrification phase. Just this week, Japanese automaker Nissan confirmed the introduction of E-Power technology for vehicles in Latin America, including the Brazilian market, starting in 2023.

However, the manufacturer has placed restrictions on its information and still haven’t revealed which model would initiate the new assembly strategy. The Nissan Kicks is one of the bets to receive the new technology, as the company has confirmed the arrival of the E-Power version of the vehicle in Latin America, starting with Mexico. Thus, the new version can enter production as early as 2023 with the introduction of the hybrid system. In this sense, the vehicle can reach consumption of 25 to 30 km/l.

Nissan in the Brazilian market

The manufacturer wanted to bring the vehicle to the country for years and even tested the technology in an SUV in 2017. If the Kicks model is chosen for the debut of the new system, it has the potential to change the game within the category and become a of the most popular SUVs in the country, given the positive impact of fuel efficiency.

With this technology, the vehicle is powered by a 100% electric motor that is powered by batteries, which, in turn, are powered by a high-efficiency internal combustion engine. Thus, unlike conventional electric cars, this technology does not need to be connected to the electricity grid for charging.

