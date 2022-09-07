New PS5 has a smaller motherboard and uses less power to play games

Sony has once again tinkered with the PS5’s internal components, changing the console’s configuration without consumers noticing the changes.

The discovery comes from Austin Evans, who last year had already discovered that there was a new model of the PS5 circulating with a smaller and lighter heatsink.

The new PS5 model started to circulate in Australia and has several changes compared to the original model. The most noticeable is the smaller motherboard, about 5 cm shorter than the previous one.

The location of the CMOS battery has also changed and is more difficult to reach in the new model. There are also changes to the SSD compartment, which now has exposed metal (Evans speculates that it’s to help dissipate heat).

The most surprising thing about these changes is that they have a real impact. According to Evans’ tests, this new PS5 can consume around 20 to 30 watts less during gaming sessions.

When it comes to noise and heating, the new model seems to be identical to the previous ones.



