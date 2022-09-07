New PS5 Update Brings 1440p Support, Playlists, and More

Sony released today (7) a new PS5 update. The package brings new features, improvements and, according to the company, features highly requested by the community such as 1440p video output, game list, 3D audio comparison, interface tweaks and much more.

Details

Version: 22.02-06.00.00.42-00.00.00.0.0

Size: 1,086 GB

Resolution at 1440p

Much requested, it expands the available resolution options. Of course, to take advantage of the novelty it is necessary that the TV/Monitor supports 1440p/60Hz or 1440p/60Hz and 120Hz.

Games List

From this update onwards, it is possible to create a list of games in the Library. A feature that facilitates – and much – the organization of titles on the screen.

To get started, go to the tab [Sua coleção] and select [Criar lista de jogos]. Choose games to add to your games list, then decide how to name them. You can have up to 15 game lists and 100 games per game list. All games in the “Your Collection” tab of your Game Library can be added to a list of games, including disc, digital and streaming titles. You can also add the same game to multiple game lists.



Compare 3D audio

Now you can hear and compare the difference between 3D and stereo audio on the same screen, then choose your preferred setting.

Easier access to ongoing activities

When resuming a game, activities in progress are usually shown prominently at the top of the game hub to make it easier and faster to pick up where you left off.

YouTube search via voice command (English)

The PS5 is now able to search YouTube by voice commands. From anywhere on the PS5, including during gameplay, you can say “Hey PlayStation, find [palavra-chave] on YouTube”. The YouTube app will open and relevant search results will be displayed.

But for now, this function only accepts English commands and only for US or UK accounts.

Social Resources

Request share screen You can now request group members to launch the sharing screen to watch a match. Go to voice chat, select the group member you want to send the request to, and select [Solicitar compartilhamento de tela].



Notification to enter the game When you join a group and a group member is playing a game that you can join, you will receive a notification. You can join the game directly from the notification.



See profiles of new friends When accepting a friend request in the list [Recebido]you can now see your new friend’s profile at [Pedidos Aceitos].



Send stickers and voice messages in Game Base On the Game Base card, you can now send stickers and voice messages to your groups.



New PS App Features

Start Remote Play from the app Players can start a Remote Play session directly from the PS App.

Request share screen Similar to the PS5 feature, through the App, users can request another member to initiate a screen share through the PS App.



The new PS5 update is free and available for download now on PlayStation Network. The console – normally – automatically recognizes a new version and starts the process of downloading the files.