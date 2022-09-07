New VW Virtus is registered in Brazil and looks like the Jetta

New Virtus 2023 will be the same as the model launched in India Image: Volkswagen/Disclosure

The Volkswagen Virtus has been restyled and will arrive brand new in the Brazilian market, along with the “brother” Polo, which will also undergo an update. The ga sedan was registered this Tuesday (6th) at the National Institute of Industrial Property (INPI).

Virtus 2023 received the same changes as the version marketed in India: new bumpers and exclusive front grille. The design approved by the INPI shows that the front bumper has lines inspired by the Jetta, in a great bet to win back the sedan’s former owners.

Front received several changes, mainly in the bumper and grille. (Image: INPI/Reproduction) Side practically does not change (Image: INPI/Reproduction) Rear also changed little (Image: INPI/Reproduction)

LED headlights join chrome trims at the top and bottom of the narrower grille. The fog lights are bigger and vertical, just like on the Jetta. Viewed from the rear, the bumper has a chrome finish and the taillights have a new internal design.

The improvements in the finish of the vehicle are part of a new strategy by Volkswagen to boost sales of the Virtus: this ‘upgrade’ will also arrive on the Polo and T-Cross.

We already know what the Virtus 2023 engine is

Under the hood, the Virtus will have a 1.0-litre turbo engine known as 170 TSI, with 116hp and 16.8kgfm, and a 6-speed manual gearbox. The more expensive versions have a 200 TSI engine, with 128 hp and 20.4 kgfm. The Virtus GTS, the sporty version of the line, will be maintained. It will have a 1.4 TSI engine with 150 hp and 25.5 kgfm.

The vehicle has not yet been officially launched. It is expected to be revealed in 2022, throughout the fourth quarter.

We tested the Fiat Cronos, a direct competitor of the Volkswagen Virtus: watch the video!