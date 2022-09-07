Nubank is now part of open finance

O Nubank adopted open finance, a Central Bank system that allows users to share financial data from one institution to another on a voluntary basis. Even with millions of customers, it was not necessary for the institution to be a part.

Institutions classified as S1 and S2 by the Central Bank are forced to participate in Open Finance, and Nubank is S3. After joining the platform, the bank informed that its objective is to offer more control over the financial lives of its users, with a transparent and accessible experience.

This new feature at Nubank is in the testing phase and will be released gradually and will soon be available to the 62.3 million customers in Brazil. The Institution reinforced that data sharing follows the rules of the LGPD (General Personal Data Protection Law).

What does Nubank say?

The co-founder and CEO of Nubank in Brazil, Cristina Junqueira, announced that because of open finance, it will be possible to get to know customers even more. As well as the financial behavior of each one, credit limit needs, expenses, products and services used.

For this reason, the institution intends to increasingly improve the portfolio, which is the center of everything that is created by the company. The company also reinforces that the sharing of open finance banking and non-banking data will follow all the guidelines provided for by the LGPD.

It is important to remember that fintech still has the supervision and regulation provided for by the BC (Central Bank), in which only authorized institutions can join.

What is Open Finance?

Open Finance is a platform created to ensure technology standardization and systems integration. In this option, customers’ financial data are allowed to be shared between some institutions.

By sharing data, institutions will be able to offer more personalized products and services, according to the user’s profile and needs. For consumers, both individuals and companies, there is the possibility of expanding financial solutions.

