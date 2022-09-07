On loan from Corinthians leads statistics among U-23 defenders in the Brazilian

In addition to the well-known names of Vítor Pereira’s squad, Corinthians has another highlight in this edition of the Brazilian Championship. Defender Caetano, on loan to Goiás, has been accumulating good numbers for the Midwest team.

Among the defenders aged 23 years or less, Caetano is the one who recovered the ball the most times in the defense field (55). He also leads in defensive actions (161), interceptions (28) and blocked shots (19). The numbers are from the platform sofascore.

In addition to the absolute leadership in the four categories, Caetano still approaches the tip in other fundamentals when compared to players of the same age group. He ranks second in the number of tackles (26), tackles (88) and long shots right (74).

Caetano arrived at Corinthians in 2018 at the request of Eduardo Barroca, then coach of the Corinthians Under-20, to reinforce his team. The defender was one of the highlights of the team that reached the semifinals of the 2019 Copa São Paulo.

The young defender is loaned to Goiás by Corinthians until the end of this season and has a contract with Timão until February 2024. Since he exceeded the age limit for basic categories, Caetano has already been loaned to Oeste, São Caetano, Coritiba and CRB, in addition to your current club.

