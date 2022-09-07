On loan to América-MG, Pedrinho is in Bragantino’s plans for 2023 | football

America-MG’s top scorer in the season, with eight goals, Pedrinho will hardly continue on the team next year. The striker has a loan contract until December of this year and, despite Coelho’s desire for the player to remain, Bragantino, who owns the athlete’s economic rights, also wants to return for 2023.

As advanced by Superesportes and confirmed the gethere is no option to buy the player at the end of the contract signed between América-MG and Bragantino, which would oblige the Minas Gerais club to negotiate a definitive purchase or the extension of the loan contract.

The second option is unlikely, according to sources linked to Bragantino. This is because, according to information obtained by the geBragantino’s board and technical commission believe that the player can be useful to the São Paulo squad for the next season, as the team suffers from deficiencies in the position in which the player plays.

