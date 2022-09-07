On the Esplanade, protesters attack the STF and call for military intervention

posted on 07/09/2022 10:47



Protesters call for actions against the STF, PT and former President Lula, in addition to defending the intervention of the Armed Forces – (credit: Victor Correia / CB / DA.Press)

Protesters occupying the Esplanada dos Ministérios this Wednesday (7/9), in support of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), repeat the agenda of last September 7 and ask for actions against the Federal Supreme Court (STF) and for the intervention of the Armed forces. They also protest against the PT and former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), Bolsonaro’s main opponent in the election and leader in the polls.

Among the banners carried by the protesters are requests for a “cleaning” or “cleaning” in the STF and criticism of Minister Alexandre de Moraes, called “ovo” or “Xandão”, and asking for the magistrate’s arrest. There are also calls for the creation of a new “anti-communist” Federal Constitution and for President Bolsonaro to activate the Armed Forces for a military coup.

























Attack on the polls

In recent weeks Bolsonaro has been escalating his attacks on the STF and the Brazilian electoral process, questioning electronic voting machines. Some banners refer to the Supreme as the “dictatorship of the togados”, accusing the ministers of political activism.

Protesters also chant slogans in favor of the president, such as “myth”, and against Lula, such as “Lula, thief, your place is in prison”. They wear green and yellow shirts with slogans in support of Bolsonaro. Posters in favor of armament for the population, Israeli flags and flags with Brazil of the Brazilian imperial family are also seen.