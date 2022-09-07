On the eve of launch, iPhone 14 has leaked datasheet

Disclosure / Apple iPhone 14 will be released tomorrow

The launch of the iPhone 14 line takes place this Wednesday (7), but a leak already shows the complete datasheet of the four smartphone models. The disclosure was made by the Chinese website MyDrivers.

The leak confirms previous rumors that the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models will be the only ones with a new processor and a different design, bringing a pill-shaped notch. Check out the leaked specs:

iPhone 14

6.1 inch screen;

A15 Bionic chip, the same as the iPhone 13;

12 MP camera;

6 GB of RAM memory;

Up to 512 GB of storage;

3,279 mAh battery.

iPhone 14 Plus

6.7-inch screen;

A15 Bionic chip, the same as the iPhone 13;

12 MP camera;

6 GB of RAM memory;

Up to 512 GB of storage;

4,325 mAh battery.

iPhone 14 Pro

6.1 inch screen;

A16 Bionic Chip;

48 MP camera;

6 GB of RAM memory;

Up to 1TB of storage;

3,200 mAh battery.

iPhone 14 Pro Max

6.7-inch screen;

A16 Bionic Chip;

48 MP camera;

6 GB of RAM memory;

Up to 1TB of storage;

4,323 mAh battery.

The leak also reveals that smartphones will be heavier and more expensive than the previous generation. Official information will be revealed this Wednesday.





