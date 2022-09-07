“On this September 7th, only people enter the Esplanade. Trucks are not allowed”, says Ibaneis Rocha

The governor of the Federal District, Ibaneis Rocha (MDB), will maintain the blockade of trucks to enter the event on September 7, at Esplanada dos Ministérios. THE wide angle column heard the governor after information that soldiers were registering vehicles, at an event in Parque da Cidade, to enter the road this Wednesday, the day of the parade.

Ibaneis Rocha, who is responsible for security in the city, said: “It is strictly forbidden for trucks to enter the Esplanada dos Ministérios. This September 7th, only people enter the Esplanade. And I hope a lot of people. The Esplanade belongs to the people”.

Even with the entry of truck drivers prohibited on the avenue, men wearing Army uniforms and identifying themselves as members of the Armed Forces made a list of truck drivers supposedly “registered” to enter the place.

The soldiers were at the Exhibition Pavilion of Parque da Cidade, where the 2nd National Integration Caravan takes place, and registered participants. According to members of the exhibition heard by the metropolises, authorization would be to have access to the parade.

Ibaneis rejected the possibility. The Department of Public Security of the Federal District (SSP-DF) also sent a statement guaranteeing the initial planning.

“The Protocol of Integrated Actions, prepared jointly with local and federal institutions, which provides for restriction of access to unauthorized vehicles on the Esplanade of Ministries, during the civic-military act and demonstrations scheduled for September 7, is maintained,” he said. the note.

The governor of the DF stated that he had not received any communiqué from the Army or the President of the Republic asking for the blockade to be relaxed.

Block

The objective of the security forces in maintaining the blockades is to prevent demonstrations that could end in violence from occurring, as in 2021. On the occasion, Bolsonarist groups broke through the police barrier and approached the Federal Supreme Court (STF). The truck drivers stayed at the site for about a week, causing tension in the Praça dos Três Poderes.

On the night of this Monday (5/9), around 8:30 pm, the Military Police of the Federal District (PMDF) had to anticipate the blockade of traffic on the Esplanade because truck drivers tried to invade the area.

Videos circulating on social media show a long line of buses, motorhomes and trucks parading through downtown Brasília. In order to ensure that the 2021 scenario does not repeat itself, police officers closed the road.