one more chance to win millionaire prize

When it comes to games, we know that Brazilians don’t give up football. However, when talking about other games that conquer many people in the country, it is necessary to mention the opportunities offered by Caixa Econômica Federal lotteries.

The body rewards people every day through its sweepstakes. Among the most chosen modalities for games is the Mega-Sena option. This possibility can turn a Brazilian into millionaires in a matter of hours

Mega Sena has accumulated!

The last Mega-Sena draw took place on September 3. However, no player managed to hit the six numbers referring to the game and take home the millionaire prize. The tens drawn were 08; 17; 49; 51; 52; 53.

In this way, now, the contest is accumulated in R$ 60 million that will be drawn on the next September 8th, that is, a Thursday.

It is worth remembering that even without having a player who hit all the tens drawn, a considerable amount of people took home some prize offered. Therefore, those who managed to find the corner, that is, hit five of the six numbers, received the jackpot of R$ 49,051.86

For the people who got the court, that is, four of the six numbers drawn, took home the prize of R$ 988.29. Thus, it is already possible to celebrate even if it is not the millionaire prize.

How does the game work?

People who still don’t know the Mega-Sena mechanisms can rest assured, as the game works in a very simple way.

Therefore, the interested party will have access to a ticket containing 60 available numbers. From this total it is necessary to choose six numbers. It is worth remembering that there is the option to add tens to the bet. However, with each number more, the more expensive the game.

On the day of the draw, the person just needs to hope that the numbers drawn are the same as the ones they chose during the game.

Where to play?

In the past, it was only possible to bet on Mega-Sena by going to one of the Federal Lottery agencies and playing the game. Today, many people still use this modality to choose their tens.

However, those who are interested in participating without leaving home can access a virtual address and also participate in the draw. To do so, simply visit the Lottery website at https://www.loteriasonline.caixa.gov.br/ and play the game online.

It is important to note that each opportunity ticket costs R$ 4.50, however, it is only possible to place the bet on the site if the person saves R$ 30 in games, regardless of the modality.

