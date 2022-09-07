Pabllo Vittar fights against event company after show cancellation; The singer seeks compensation for moral and material damages

Pablo Vittar filed a lawsuit against a events company after unsuccessfully attempting a breach of contract. According to columnist Fábia Oliveira, the singer requested that the company be ordered to compensate for material damages resulting from her hiring for a show that would take place on January 25, 2020, but which ended up not being performed.

The artist also asks for the payment of compensation for moral damages. However, the company defended itself and demanded that Pablo pay compensation. The impasse began when the company hired the artist to do a show, through a contractual instrument.

In the agreement, the fixed and non-adjustable amount of 70 thousand reais would be paid, in five installments. The first of them would be on October 15, 2019 (R$ 10 thousand), the second on October 31, 2019 (R$ 12 thousand), the third on November 30, 2019 (R$ 10 thousand), the fourth in December 31, 2019 (R$ 18 thousand) and the last one in the amount of 20 thousand reais on January 15, 2020. But on the day of the presentation, the total amount was not paid as expected. Despite that, Pablo decided that he would perform the show. However, a change of date was requested for the event, which would move to May 2020.

Even though she could terminate the contract, since not all the amount had been paid as agreed, the singer remained willing to reschedule the date, as long as there was a broad and general announcement to the public, with the return of the tickets and the reimbursement of the consumers who were not interested in attending the new scheduled date. However, shortly afterwards the presentation was suspended because of the coronavirus pandemic. Covid-19. The biggest problem arose when the company failed to provide customer service and return tickets. The fact gave rise to a series of lawsuits for moral and material damages against the company and also against Pablo Vittarwhich is currently responsible for eight lawsuits in the State of Paraná.