Pacheco and Barroso meet and say they seek ‘consensus’ on nursing salary floor | Policy

The President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), met this Tuesday (6) at the headquarters of the Federal Supreme Court (STF) with Minister Luís Roberto Barroso to discuss an exit to the national level of nursing – suspended for Barroso in provisional decision last Sunday (4).

According to the STF, the meeting lasted about an hour and served to “search for a solution that makes the implementation of the floor feasible”. “Both committed to continue the work and dialogue in search of consensus,” the court said in a statement.

The press was not allowed to follow the meeting. The Supreme Court is closed due to the preparation for the September 7th parades on the Esplanada dos Ministérios.

“Both defended the importance of the floor, but agreed with the need for a perennial source of funds to make salaries at a minimum level,” said the material released by the Court.

Contested in court, the nursing floor was approved in Congress; critics claim high cost

According to the Supreme Court, three points were placed as possibilities to finance the nursing floor: the correction of the SUS table; the exemption of the sector’s payroll; and the compensation of the states’ debt with the Union.

Barroso’s decision to suspend the floor should be reassessed by the virtual plenary of the STF from next Friday (9).

The floor, approved by the Chamber and Senate, was sanctioned by the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro.

The floor would be paid for the first time this Monday, and would apply to the public and private sectors. The amount would be R$ 4,750 and would serve as a reference for calculating the minimum salary for nursing technicians (70%), nursing assistants (50%) and midwives (50%).

Understand the salary floor for nurses and the suspension of the new law

Barroso is the rapporteur for an action presented by the National Confederation of Health, Hospitals and Service Establishments (CNSaúde), which argues that the floor is unsustainable.

In view of the data already presented in the action, the minister assessed that there is a concrete risk of worsening in the provision of health services, especially in public hospitals, Santas Casas and hospitals linked to SUS.

Speakers of the House, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and the Senate defended the law passed by Congress in messages posted on social media on Sunday.