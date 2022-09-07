Pakistan fights to prevent giant lake from overflowing

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago

  • Pumza Fihlani in Islamabad and Simon Fraser in London
  • BBC News

Families do daily business on their houseboats on Lake Manchar

Credit, Getty Images

photo caption,

Pakistan’s largest lake, the Manchar, is about to burst its shores and flood the surrounding areas.

Pakistani officials are struggling to keep the shores of the country’s largest lake from breaking after recent attempts to lower water levels failed.

Lake Manchar in Sindh province is dangerously full after record monsoon rains inundated a third of Pakistan’s territory.

Three open flanks on the shores of the lake – to protect areas downstream – caused the displacement of more than 100,000 people.

But the lake could still overflow and rescuers are rushing to evacuate more people who remain at risk of drowning.

