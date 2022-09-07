Pakistan fights to prevent giant lake from overflowing

Pumza Fihlani in Islamabad and Simon Fraser in London

Credit, Getty Images photo caption, Pakistan’s largest lake, the Manchar, is about to burst its shores and flood the surrounding areas.

Pakistani officials are struggling to keep the shores of the country’s largest lake from breaking after recent attempts to lower water levels failed.

Lake Manchar in Sindh province is dangerously full after record monsoon rains inundated a third of Pakistan’s territory.

Three open flanks on the shores of the lake – to protect areas downstream – caused the displacement of more than 100,000 people.

But the lake could still overflow and rescuers are rushing to evacuate more people who remain at risk of drowning.

The floods affected an estimated 33 million people and killed at least 1,314, including 458 children, according to Pakistan’s National Disaster Management Agency.

Estimates show that the floods caused at least US$ 10 billion (R$ 52.3 billion) in damage.

Sindh province produces half of the country’s food, exacerbating fears that many will face serious food shortages in a country already experiencing a severe economic crisis.

Credit, EPA photo caption, The Pakistan Navy has been helping to rescue some trapped villagers – but many more remain at risk of drowning

On Sunday, authorities carried out an intervention in Lake Manchar that caused the flooding of two rural towns. The intention of the public power is to prevent it from breaking even more its banks and flooding more densely populated regions.

The movement affected around 400 villages – a total of 135,000 people. The decision to deliberately flood some areas is controversial. The lake spans two districts, Dadu and Jamshoro, both of which are home to hundreds of thousands of people and about 80% of the region is underwater.

Residents affected by the controlled disruption were advised to leave the region. But local sources say not all were evacuated in time – some did not want to leave their homes or abandon their livestock.

The military has been called in to help with the eviction, but it’s mostly the locals who are helping each other and convincing each other to leave.

Some who had left their homes in the last few days before the Manchar burst were taken to a government-run facility nearby. The site is being used as a shelter, but the conditions leave much to be desired.

Many homeless people are living on the side of the road, without food or clean water.

“We don’t have anything here. We try to find food for our children all day, some nights we sleep without food,” a woman told the BBC.

“We’re afraid the roof will collapse on us – it’s damaged,” said another villager. “Our children are getting sick and we sleep on the floor – there are no beds for many of us.”

Credit, EPA photo caption, Families isolated by floods are seeking shelter in higher regions

Officials said just over 250,000 people are in shelters, a fraction of the 33 million Pakistanis affected. Relief efforts cannot keep up with demand – there is simply too much need and too few resources.

Damaged infrastructure is also hampering relief and rescue operations. Some connecting roads in Sindh province have collapsed, are flooded or are blocked for days with heavy traffic queues.

Pakistan is facing one of its worst natural disasters in years, as record torrential rains and melting glaciers in the country’s northern mountains caused devastating flooding and submerged nearly a third of its territory.

Meanwhile, the UN children’s fund, Unicef, said more children are at risk of dying in Pakistan due to a shortage of clean water.

The disaster also highlighted the wide disparity between the countries that are the biggest contributors to climate change and the countries that bear the brunt of its impact.

Pakistan produces less than 1% of global greenhouse gas emissions, but its geography makes it extremely vulnerable to climate change.

Text with collaboration by Zubaidah AbdulJalil