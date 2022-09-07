Palmeiras lacked a cool head and left a warm heart for Hurricane

Cold head, warm heart.

It is the name of the book by Abel Ferreira.

Murilo must not have read it. Felipe, yes.

Palmeiras needed to win the game by a goal difference to reach the third straight final of Libertadores.

And he scored a goal after 3 minutes, with Scarpa. At the root of the move, Fernandinho repeated his mistake against Belgium in the Russian Cup.

And Palmeiras dominated the game. Ron took a shove/elbow that deserved to be analyzed by VAR. It was not. Just yellow.

At the end of the first half, Murilo showed that a cool head is an illusion. He made a grotesque foul on Vitor Roque. Yellow. The VAR called. Red.

Palmeiras came back with ten and seemed to have 12. Gustavo Gómez scored the second, from a side kick. Thiago Heleno and Bento fault.

Bento, who saved the third in a kick by Gabriel Menino.

The game was dominated.

Then, Almeida’s Supernatural appeared. And anointed a new Unlikely Hero in the history of Brazilian football. Pablo came in and slowed down.

After the goal, Hurricane had a warm heart. It came to dominate. And Pablo, yes Pablo, gave Terans a pass to score, with Piquerez deflecting.

Well, Deyverson and Breno Lopes’ Palmeiras can’t complain about unlikely heroes.

And Abel must be sad. He, who showed Cuca how to win with one more, lost with one less. Perhaps Felipão saw that press conference.