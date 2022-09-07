Pantanal: Corpse “haunts” José Leôncio’s farm and revelation surprises: “I found the body”

The cattle king will be taken by surprise to discover that a body has been found near his farm; Ari (Claudio Galvan) will break the news

In “Pantanal”the death of Roberto (Cauê Campos) will have repercussions throughout the region. The boy will be the first victim of Solano(Rafa Sieg) assassin hired by tenorio (Murilo Benício) to kill the Leontius. The rascal, however, will suffer his “own blow” when he loses his son by drowning. Without ground, the bad character will command a real anacondas massacre.

tenorio believes that his boy was killed by a snake, since Solano did not tell the original version. According to André Romanothe corpse will be found in a location near the farm of José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira), leaving the cattle king surprised: “What’s that story, Ari? (…) And there was an anaconda mark?”will ask the boss, still without much information.

José Leôncio is “without ground” with discovery

ari (Claudio Galvan), in sequence, will reveal that the body is of Roberto: “The people from the farm of Sêo Olegário got in touch with me. It seems that they’d found the body of a kid of his eighteen or seventeen years in the river… I said he didn’t have any marks on it. Besides, it resembles the description that you will pass there… From your neighbor’s wire”will say the pawn.

The actor also suffered with the tragic end of Roberto

Cauê Camposinterpreter of Robertohad a chat with the magazine “Who” and admitted that he was touched by the end of the character: “I am a student of cultural production, I have a dream of continuing to act and produce at some point, especially cinema. And I could see what was happening there, all that emotion, that adrenaline that rolls behind the cameras…”.