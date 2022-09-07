Pantanal: In José Lucas’ ‘death bed’, Velho do Rio has his secret exposed and tries to explain himself: “These people say…”

In the previous chapter of “wetland“, Solano (Rafa Sieg) landed in the biome and has already claimed his first victim: Zé Lucas (Irandhir Santos). After being hired by tenorio (Murilo Benício), the gunman wasted no time and shot the firstborn of José Leoncio (Marcos Palmeira).

Close to dying, the pawn will be rescued by the old man from the river (Osmar Prado). The mystical being will take care of Erica’s ex (Marcela Fetter), just as he did with Jove (Jesuit Barbosa). O crush in Sister (Camila Morgado), then, will ask an indiscreet question to the grandfather, who will try to explain himself. The information comes from columnist André Romano, from “TV observatory“.

Old man from Rio answers ‘indiscreet’ question

“Is it true that the lord will come anaconda? (…) And that’s not a waterfall for these people, grandpa?“, will ask the bastard Leontius. As usual, the protector of nature will give a mysterious answer. “These people say I become an anaconda. I was calling you, Zé Luca“, begins the elder.

“Nothing happens for free in this life“, the entity will continue, in reference to the evil committed by Tenório’s henchman. “Everything is written… The hand of man sometimes tries to erase it, but what the hand of fate writes cannot be erased“, will finish the friend of Juma (Alanis Guillen).