Paolla Oliveira says Bolsonaro took away the right to remain silent and declares vote



Play/Instagram

Newsroom – Observatory of the Famous





09/06/2022 09:20

09/06/2022 09:20

Paolla Oliveira said that artists need to position themselves about presidential elections that will take place next October. The Globe actress declared that he expects to vote with conscience from the electorate in the first round for what ‘we don’t miss the opportunity to solve what has to be solved’.

In an interview with journalist Raquel Pinheiro, from Quem magazine, Diogo Nogueira’s girlfriend fired that the current governmentled by Jair Bolsonaro (PL), took away the right to remain silent. ‘This gentleman [Jair Bolsonaro] who is in the government, he ended up taking away a right that was everyone’s right, which was the right to remain silent. Now, when we are silent, we end up taking his side. So you have to position yourselfsaid.

Paolla Oliveira did not hide her political position on voting preference in the elections, and encouraged the public to be well-meaning in the choices for the democratic future of the country. ‘So my position is very clear. I think now the campaign has to be for people to vote with conscience in the first round so that we don’t miss this opportunity to solve what we have to solve, without letting go and prolonging this anguish within us’pointed.

decided, the protagonist of the novel face and courage highlighted the artist’s need to be well positioned politically. ‘Artists have to take a stand: we somehow really inspire. I don’t know if people actually follow what we say, but we end up being an inspiration or, at least, a voice for a large audience’scored.

SEE MORE: Paolla Oliveira defends the right to be sensual and nudity with characters

The post Paolla Oliveira says that Bolsonaro took away the right to remain silent and declares his vote was first published in Observatrio dos Famosos.