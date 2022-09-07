Paraná Research: Difference between Lula and Bolsonaro drops to 2.5 points in the stimulated; Tebet grows

A survey released less than 30 days before the first round of the presidential elections shows an increase among candidates who are part of the third way and a decrease in the leadership of the PT

Young Pan Editing – ALLISON SALES/FOTORUA/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO, Ton Molina/Fotoarena/Estadão Content, DARIO OLIVEIRA/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO, Flickr / Simone Tebet

Lula, Bolsonaro, Ciro and Tebet are the most competitive candidates in the 2022 presidential race



A survey carried out by the Institute Paraná Research and released this Tuesday, 6th, shows that the difference between the former president Luis Inacio Lula da Silva (PT), current leader in the main surveys, and the current representative Jair Bolsonaro (PL) has decreased. In the last poll carried out in August of this year, PT was the name chosen by 32.1% of voters. If the presidential elections were held today, the former metallurgist would be the choice of 32% of voters. As for the chief executive, his reelection was supported by 29% of Brazilians in the last month and, in September, he became the name of 29.5% of voters. The difference between both fluctuated within the margin of error and decreased by 0.6 percentage point, falling from 3.1 points to 2.5 points. Candidates who are part of the third way also recorded growth in voting intentions. Ciro Gomes (PDT) went from 3.9% to 4.1%; Simone Tebet (MDB) doubled its electoral status and went from 0.8% to 1.6% of valid votes; Pablo Marçal (PROS) registered 0.3%, compared to 0.2% in the previous survey; Felipe D’Ávila (New) went from 0.1% to 0.2% of voter preference; and Soraya Thronicke (União Brasil) scored again, reaching 0.2% of valid votes. Léo Péricles (UP), Eymael (DC) and Sofia Manzano (PCB) did not score. 26.8% did not know or did not respond, while 5.2% would vote blank or null.

In the stimulated scenario, where the candidates are presented to the interviewees, the former president Lula obtained the preference of 40.2% of the voters. Bolsonaro, on the other hand, kept his distance and was chosen by 36.4% of the participants. Ciro Gomes and Simone Tebet presented 7.3% and 4.1%, respectively, while the other names would obtain less than one percent of the votes if the election took place this Tuesday. 4.2% of the participants did not know or did not respond and 5.8% would vote blank or null. In an eventual scenario of a second round between Lula and Bolsonaro, the PT would be elected for a third term ahead of the Planalto by 47.3% against 40.3% of voters. In order to carry out the research, 2,020 voters aged 16 and over were interviewed in person, distributed in 164 municipalities in 26 states and the Federal District between August 31 and September 5. The margin of error is 2.2 percentage points.