Part of the cast of the soap opera belongs to the LGBTQIAP+ community

“Pantanal” of diversity. Part of the cast of the 9 o’clock soap opera belongs to the LGBTQIAP+ community. With the visibility and reach of the plot, actors such as the protagonists Jesuita Barbosa and Alanis Guillen have already spoken openly about their sexualities, without fear of exposing themselves.

It was even at the height of the soap opera that the interpreter of Juma was photographed for the first time kissing a boy, on a beach in Rio. The young man mentioned is the gaucho designer Cícero Ribeiro, his current boyfriend.

Jesuit Barbosa with her boyfriend Cícero Ribeiro Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Jesuita revealed in an interview in 2017 to be bisexual. “I’m free and I stay with whoever I want, whether men or women. I prefer not to block myself”, said he, who at the time was dating actor and photographer Fábio Audi.

Alanis Guillen has also claimed to be bisexual. In an interview with “Fantástico”, she revealed to be a “multiple woman”. “Today, I don’t even mention if I’m bi, which I am. I relate to people. If you have a heart that connects with mine, that’s the person I’m going to relate to”, she explained.

Alanis Guillen, ‘Juma’ from ‘Pantanal’, appears beautiful in rehearsal Photo: Gui Paganini/Ellus/Reproduction/Instagram

Actor Lucas Leto, who plays Marcelo, one of the sons of Colonel Tenório (Murilo Benício), has a romance with Bahian director Marcelo Bahia Sacramento, his countryman.

Leto is very discreet in his personal life and has never talked about his sexuality in the press. What is known is that he has already lived a romance with actor Ícaro Silva, with whom he has exchanged statements on the web.

Jesuita Barbosa goes with her boyfriend to Rock in Rio after catching an argument in the street

Jesuíta Barbosa and Affair from Rio Grande do Sul argue on the street outside a bar in Leblon

Irandhir Santos, known as José Lucas, has been married for 14 years to the writer and university professor Roberto Efrem Filho. The two live posting photos and exchanging statements on social media.

Irandhir Santos glued to her husband, the writer and teacher Roberto Efrem Filho Photo: reproduction/ instagram Irandhir Santos is married to Roberto Efrem Filho Photo: Reproduction-Instagram

Bruna Linzmeyer, who played the character Madeleine in the first phase of the soap opera, came out as a lesbian in 2016 and is currently dating DJ Marta Supernova.

Bruna Linzmeyer with her girlfriend, Marta Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Marta Supernova and Bruna Linzmeyer Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

Erom Cordeiro participated in “Pantanal” as henchman Lúcio. He is married to fellow actor Rodrigo Bolzan, and the relationship became public in March last year, when he posted a photo with his beloved.

Erom Cordeiro and her boyfriend Photo: Reproduction – Instagram

Silvero Pereira, who plays the pawn Zaquieu, is openly gay and has already spoken about the subject in several interviews, including the prejudices he faced. The actor, however, has never appeared in public with any boyfriend.