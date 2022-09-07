Partnership with Haaland encourages De Bruyne at City: “The level will rise” | Champions League

De Bruyne’s pass and Haaland’s goal. At 4-0 thrashing against Sevilla, this happened for the third time in the season for Manchester City. And the Belgian midfielder, elected best on the field in the English team’s debut in the Champions League, was encouraged by the new partnership.
– I think the way he adapted to us is very good, but I think that besides the goal, there is still another part of the game and I think that part is more difficult to adapt. It makes it more exciting. If he can adjust to the way we play, the level will rise – assessed De Bruyne, in an interview with BT Sport.
Haaland celebrates with De Bruyne: Belgian midfielder served the Norwegian for the third time this season – Photo: Raúl Caro/EFE
De Bruyne provided his fifth assist in eight games this season for Manchester City. Haaland, in turn, reached 12 goals with the shirt of the new team. Asked by the TNT Sports channel about the spotlight on shirt 9, the Belgian midfielder was sincere: he doesn’t care.
– It’s easier for me. I have less to do (laughs). But honestly, I don’t care. He’s a superstar. The media will look for him, and he deserves it all. For the rest, it doesn’t change. We were already a great team without him and we will continue to be a great team with him – declared the Belgian.
Manchester City face Borussia Dortmund in the next round of the Champions League, on Wednesday, the 14th, in England. The team returns to the field this Saturday, against Tottenham, for the Premier League.