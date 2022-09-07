Patrícia Poeta takes action with Manoel Soares and leaves the public angry

the presenter Patricia Poet became a topic again on the web this Monday morning (05) due to an attitude taken with Manoel Soares during the program Date. In the final part of the morning on TV Globo, the communicator ended up ignoring the presence of the presenter.

In the final moments of the meeting, Patrícia Poeta said goodbye to her guest, singer Kell Smith, and also to the audience of the attraction. However, she ended up leaving Manoel Soares with no space to say goodbye to the viewers.

publicity WE SELECT FOR YOU

“Kell, I’m going to ask you to sing us the nightcap, but first I’d like to thank the folks at home for the company on the other side of the screen. Thank you also to this dear audience. Always come back!“she started.

“I wanted to remind you that tomorrow we are going to talk about the death of at least fourteen dogs in different states of the country on suspicion of contamination of a snack. There will also be the ‘Meeting with Pantanal’”continued the presenter.

“Tomorrow we will be firm and strong with the ‘Encontro’ family, formed by Tati Machado, Micelle Loreto and Manoel Soares. Everyone together to make a very special program for you”, said Poet.

Afterwards, the titleholder of the Meeting asked Kell Smith to finish with one last song. “Shall we close then? That sip? Can you sing the song ‘Mudei’? Could it be? Kell Smith for you, here at ‘Encounter’. A good week to all of us“, she ended, without letting Manoel Soares give his final remarks.

Patrícia Poeta is detonated on the web

After the situation in the morning on Globo, netizens quickly made the subject one of the most talked about on social networks. Many users disapproved of the presenter’s behavior.

Guys 😳 I hadn’t seen a single minute of the Meeting without Fátima Bernardes. It’s surreal how much Patricia Poeta is not in the ideal program for her.

It is visibly clear that Manoel Soares would take the program alone in a much lighter and more assertive way. #Date — nicoleangonese ▽▲ (@nicoleangonese) September 5, 2022

Wow, the poet Patricia didn’t even let Manoel Soares say goodbye to the public.

what a horrible energy this program is. heavy. #meetingwithpatriciapoeta #manoelsoares #patriciapoet — maira jochem sanz (@JochemSanz) September 5, 2022

Click here and press the button follow for you to be the first to receive the latest information on this subject on your mobile!

They are waiting for Patrícia Poeta to throw a chair at Manoel Soares or give a rear-naked kill to a guest to give her a long break. — 𝓴𝓪𝓻𝓮𝓷 | ɪɴꜱᴛᴀ: @ᴋᴀʀʟɪᴛᴡɪɴ (@karetuda) September 5, 2022

What did you think? follow @entreteoficial on Instagram to see more and leave your comment by clicking here.