Pay TV loses another 160 thousand subscribers and ‘goes back’ to 2011

Pay TV lost 166,148 payers in July, according to Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency). The numbers, which are official and consolidated, are always two months late.

The loss in July is more than double what the industry lost in June (80,000), as this column reported.

There are now 12,972,893 subscribers, up from 13,139,041 in the previous month.

Back in time

In 12 months, there are already 10% fewer customers on pay TV in the country. Since its peak, at the end of 2014, there are already about 7.1 million fewer.

By going back to the 12 million mark, the industry returns to the subscriber base it had about 11 years ago.

Among the reasons for the loss of payers are:

– the outdated model of offering packages with numerous channels that many people are not interested in (such as religious, or sports or cartoons, etc);

– piracy, which quickly approaches the number of legal points; there are already about 33 million people, or about 10 million households with pirated TV (data from last year);

– the explosion of streaming, whose subscription is cheaper (pays less taxes than pay TV);

– the bad and repetitive programming of most channels;

– the price of packages, given the low quality.

As this column published in June last year, if it doesn’t change its current model, and the subscription bleeding continues, by 2028 pay TV would cease to exist.

But there are other possibilities, such as linear channels (like those on TV) being offered within streaming packages. The problem is whether subscribers will maintain interest with the volume of repetitive commercials shown today.

