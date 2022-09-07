Phantom Liberty DLC revealed in trailer

During the Night City Wire this Tuesday (6), CD Projekt RED revealed the first official DLC for Cyberpunk 2077. Entitled Phantom Liberty, the expansion will only be out for PS5, Xbox Series and PC. In addition, it will feature an all-new campaign, additional characters and the return of iconic city legends such as Johnny Silverhand (Keanu Reeves).

Another novelty is the update 1.6 of the game, which will bring news related to the anime Mercenários, from Netflix. The patch adds weapons, gear, cosmetics, and animation-inspired quests. The Transmog feature for personalization, locker to insert favorite clothes, and Photo Mode enhancements are also coming soon.

Regarding console availability, CD Projekt RED commented that the Edgerunners update will be the last “major content” implemented in the PS4 and Xbox One versions. At just over 12GB in size on PlayStation 5, the file is now available for download on all platforms.

Check out the trailer for Cyberpunk 2077’s Phantom Liberty DLC below:

Learn more about the Cyberpunk 2077 anime

The anime follows David Martinez, a homeless man forced to become a mercenary to survive in a city dominated by crime and brutality. Alongside a group of humans and trail-nets, the protagonist accesses revolutionary technologies and confronts big names in the corporation to ascend the underworld.

The series debuts in september 13 on Netflix and will feature a total of ten episodes.

