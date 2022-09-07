PIS: Payment of up to R$ 1,200 is released; see who can cash out this week

This week, thousands of workers entitled to PIS (Social Integration Program), will receive payment of up to R$ 1,200. According to government data, more than half a million citizens entitled to the benefit will be able to withdraw.

Payment of PIS 2020

Although the withdrawals are released this year, it is important to inform you that the payments refer to the salary bonus year 2020. Therefore, workers who were enrolled in the program and who carried out formal activities in 2020 receive the current portion of the benefit.

Payments were released late due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which made transfers impossible in previous years.

When will PIS 2021 be released?

As stated above, the PIS of those who worked in 2020 were paid only in this year 2022, which ended up harming the payment schedule.

It is expected that in the second half of 2022, Codefat (Deliberative Council of the Fundo de Amparo ao Trabalhador) will meet with the Federal Government to define when the payment of the PIS base year 2021 will be granted. The estimate, as previously informed, is that the group will only grant the benefit in the next year.

Who is entitled?

Who is entitled to PIS 2022 workers who:

They received up to two minimum wages in 2020;

Performed any paid activity for at least 30 days in 2020;

Have updated data in the registry;

Finally, they have been registered with PIS/Pasep for at least five years.

How to receive?

O PIS payment it is carried out for workers of private companies and takes place through Caixa Econômica Federal. the deposit of PIS 2022 was automatically deposited into a digital social savings account automatically opened by CAIXA. The consultation can be made through the official Caixa TEM application.

The worker can perform PIS withdrawal at ATMs, at Lottery Houses and at CAIXA Aqui Correspondents and at a branch of CASHIERpresenting the PIS number and an official identification document.

If the means of consultation are not changed until next year, the worker will be able to obtain information in the following ways:

In the Digital Work Card app, available for Android and iOS;

At the Alô Trabalho telephone exchange, at number 158.

In addition to these means, workers can consult information on the service channels of the bank where they receive the benefit, the Federal Savings Bank responsible for PIS, and Banco do Brasil managing Pasep.

Check out:

For PIS (private company worker)

In the Worker Cashier App;

On the box’s website;

Through the Caixa service phone: 0800 726 0207.

For Pasep (public server)

By telephone at the Banco do Brasil call center: 4004-0001 (capitals and metropolitan regions);

0800 729 0001 (other cities);

0800 729 0088 (hearing impaired).

PIS 2022 table

THE PIS table defines the value of PIS 2022 according to the months worked, that is, the beneficiaries received the amount proportionally. The maximum share of BRL 1,212 was only released for those who worked during all the months of 2020.

1 month worked – R$ 101;

2 months worked – R$ 202;

3 months worked – R$ 303;

4 months worked – R$ 404;

5 months worked – R$ 505;

6 months worked – R$ 606;

7 months worked – R$ 707;

8 months worked – R$ 808;

9 months worked – R$ 909;

10 months worked – R$ 1,010;

11 months worked – R$ 1,111;

12 months worked – BRL 1,212.

Benefit withdrawal calendar

O PIS calendar allows the withdrawal of resources from the PIS 2022 It’s from Pasep 2022 until the 29th of December.