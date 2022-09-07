PIX of R$ 2,000 is paid again TODAY; see who can receive

Truck Driver Assistance

First, it is important to make it clear that Auxílio Caminhoneiro was created through the PEC dos Benefícios, in July of this year. According to the text, the benefit aims to help self-employed truck drivers with the amount of R$ 1 thousand monthly until the month of December of this year.

Namely, it is important to make it clear that during the month of August, drivers received the first two payments of the program, totaling R$ 2 thousand. However, many citizens who are entitled ended up not being included in the payment schedule.

Because of this, the Federal Government released citizens to regularize the data necessary to release the benefit. With this, drivers will be able to withdraw the aid retroactively.

According to government data, since September 6, around 140,000 drivers have been able to redeem the amount of R$ 2,000 for the months of July and August.

In addition, it is important to note that the PIX amount of R$2 thousand will be paid by the Federal Government through a digital account in the name of the beneficiary. The bank chosen for the transfer is Caixa Econômica Federal.

To move the money, the user must download the Caixa Tem application.