PIX of R$ 2,000 is paid again TODAY; see who can receive

Attention Brazilians. The Government recently released a new payment method for certain specific groups, such as taxi drivers and truck drivers. First, the new payment for the program was offered by the government through the PEC of Benefits.
In principle, according to the text of the program, the initiative aims to offer retroactive aid, mainly due to high fuel prices. In this way, the aid released in question has as its main objective to provide financial support to the driver so that he can use the value for vehicle expenses.
Truck Driver Assistance
First, it is important to make it clear that Auxílio Caminhoneiro was created through the PEC dos Benefícios, in July of this year. According to the text, the benefit aims to help self-employed truck drivers with the amount of R$ 1 thousand monthly until the month of December of this year.
Namely, it is important to make it clear that during the month of August, drivers received the first two payments of the program, totaling R$ 2 thousand. However, many citizens who are entitled ended up not being included in the payment schedule.
Because of this, the Federal Government released citizens to regularize the data necessary to release the benefit. With this, drivers will be able to withdraw the aid retroactively.
According to government data, since September 6, around 140,000 drivers have been able to redeem the amount of R$ 2,000 for the months of July and August.
In addition, it is important to note that the PIX amount of R$2 thousand will be paid by the Federal Government through a digital account in the name of the beneficiary. The bank chosen for the transfer is Caixa Econômica Federal.
To move the money, the user must download the Caixa Tem application.
It is worth remembering that before this amount, more than 190 thousand people had already withdrawn their respective payment accounts.
Payments will continue until December 31, 2022, considering six installments of BRL 1,000 from this month of August, “observing the global limit of BRL 5.4 billion resources”, according to the Ministry of Labor and Social Security. .
Who receives today?
Self-employed cargo carriers duly registered in the National Registry of Road Cargo Carriers (RNTRC) until May 31, 2022 are being contemplated.
In addition, professionals must have a valid National Driver’s License (CNH) and CPF. It is worth mentioning that the monthly payment of the benefit in the amount of R$ 1 thousand will be made regardless of the number of vehicles they have.
According to the Government, those who have not yet managed to update the data and self-declaration had their deadlines extended until September 12.
In this way, anyone who regularizes until the date informed by the government will be able to receive the 2 retroactive installments and the third, all on the same day, that is, September 24 (see the calendar below).
Official PIX payment schedule of R$2 thousand
Auxílio Caminhoneiro payments are made exclusively through the application’s digital social savings account box has. Beneficiaries will have a period of 90 days to move the amounts after the deposit date.
Check the dates:
|Deadline for self-declaration
|Payday
|July, 22
|August 9 (1st and 2nd installments)
|August 15th to 29th
|September 6 (1st and 2nd installments)
|September 11th
|September 24 (3rd installment)
|october 9
|October 22 (4th installment)
|November 13
|November 26 (5th installment)
|december 4th
|December 17 (6th installment)
Pix Caminhoneiro is a social project of the Federal Government that was approved by the National Congress last July. The program is part of the so-called PEC of Benefits, which released R$ 41 billion for use by the Planalto during the election year.
In addition to Pix Caminhoneiro, the amount released allowed the Government to pay a taxi driver allowance also in the regular balance of R$ 1 thousand per month. In summary, programs such as Auxílio Brasil and national gas vouchers also registered a level increase.