Player reveals attempt to manipulate results in the third division of RS; see | football

Rio Grande do Sul football has been faced with allegations of alleged manipulation of results. Recently, the Gauchão Football Federation (FGF) asked the police for an investigation into a suspected manipulation of a match in Gauchão Série B, the third division, after Bagé’s 7-0 rout over Farroupilha. A player and a member of the coaching staff agreed to talk about the case without identifying themselves.

A goalkeeper who played in the competition, without identifying himself, revealed that he had been contacted by a man who offered up to R$5,000 to force his team’s defeat (see the video above). At the time, according to him, he was not even receiving financial assistance.

– He put an estimated value of three, four, five thousand reais per game, so that I would do what they told me to do. I may not have fulfilled my dream, man, but I followed all the advice, all the ethics that my mother gave me, all the steps that she took me, I prefer not to earn that money – said the athlete who did not identify himself.

Behind the offer would be a man who would place bets on internet sites. The platforms allow you to take a guess at the outcome of the match, in the number of shots on goal, cards, passes and a multitude of game indicators. The less likely the guess, the more money the bettor wins if he gets it right.

To force these results, punters try to buy players. A member of the coaching staff of Farroupilha, a team from Pelotas that played in the third division, says he got suspicious during a game in which the team lost 7-0 to Bagé.

– We know that today in bookmakers you can also bet on corners, in addition to results and goals. In the fifth corner, there was an even stranger situation as the ball was almost out and the goalkeeper decided to put his hand on the ball and give Bagé another corner. Then everyone who was on the field looked at each other and saw that the things that were being thought about in the middle of the week were really happening, which was the sale of the game to Bagé or someone – he reported.

1 of 1 Match between Farroupilha and Bagé, in the second division of Rio Grande do Sul — Photo: Luisy Ferraz / GE Bagé Match between Farroupilha and Bagé, in the second division of Rio Grande do Sul — Photo: Luisy Ferraz / GE Bagé

What the authorities say

Suspicions surrounding the match became public when the player Padilha, from Farroupilha, posted an outburst on social media. In the text, he said it was difficult to play football in the countryside “because people come from abroad to use the club and place bets”. The police are investigating whether players and coaching staff received advantages to deliver the game.

– The most trivial is the issue of simulating the result by the result itself, that is, a team adjusts to lose the game in a certain way, with a certain score, in certain weather conditions, so that they can leverage even more the benchmarking of income through betting – said delegate Gabriel Bicca.

In Porto Alegre, the alleged match-fixing scheme in football became a lawsuit after the complaint made by prosecutor Flávio Duarte. The investigation began after the owner of a club in the capital, Harmonia, revealed that he was wanted by two men who offered money. Even the members of the defense would be bribed.

The amount offered was 20 thousand reais in exchange for manipulation of the result. He still had to convince the defensive players to join the scheme. If they accepted, they would receive a thousand reais each.

– We were called by the Gaucho Football Federation from the Prosecutor’s Office who sent us some documents. But mainly the report of a person who was approached by two alleged football-related businessmen with the proposal that this manager, who actually owned a club in the countryside, could receive R$ 20 thousand if he manipulated the results of games – he said. Duarte.