Police discover origin of Ítalo’s fortune in Cara e Courage

Many secrets are still being kept under lock and key by italo (Paulo Lessa) in face and couragebut one of them will come to light in the next chapters of the seven o’clock soap, thanks to the intense investigation of Paulo (Fernando Caruso) and Marcela (Julia Lund), who are intrigued after discovering the origin of the Parkour instructor’s fortune and Pat’s current partner. (Paolla Oliveira) and Moa (Marcelo Serrado) at the stunt agency.

Several bets were made throughout the novel, but Ítalo’s wealth can be explained in a much simpler way than many were expecting. Owner of an enviable property and with more money saved than his partners at Coragem.Com would earn in decades, Ítalo guaranteed a life of luxury thanks to an inheritance received by a former millionaire client.

Paulo and Marcela are shocked by the origin of Ítalo’s fortune. Photo: Reproduction / Globo

Paulo and Marcela discover a bank account held by Ítalo in another country and, thanks to the help of a computer professional, the pair of investigators arrive at the impressive amount available in the Parkour instructor’s balance and fall behind with the exorbitant amount.

The most curious thing for Paulo and Marcelo is the fact that Ítalo still maintains an apparently normal professional life as a partner with Pat and Moa. Therefore, the next chapters will be essential to reveal some new secrets of the ex-security guard and put him in the crosshairs of the police so that the public can finally find out if he is a 100% trustworthy character or not.