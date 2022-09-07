Premier League club sends proposal of R$ 181 million for Andrey Santos, from Vasco

Volante is considered one of the main promises of Brazilian football and has just signed a renewal until 2027 with Cruz-Maltino.

Newcastle sends a proposal of 35 million euros to remove Andrey Santos from Vasco (Photo: Daniel RAMALHO/CRVG)
The European transfer window has already ended, but clubs are keeping an eye on promises that can develop. With that, according to the portal “ge.globo”, the Newcastle submitted an official proposal of 35 million euros for a Brazilian jewel.

It is the feeling of Vasco da Gamathe young steering wheel Andrey Santos. Absolute holder of the Maltino Cross in Serie B of the Brazilian Championshipthe player is considered one of the main promises of football in the position.

Giuliano Bertoluccibusinessman Andrey Santoswas in Europe until recently and was responsible for receiving the proposal from the Newcastle by the player of Vasco. At the current price, the amount would be R$ 181.6 million.

RENOVATION

Andrey Santos lived an imbroglio with the Vasco to renew your contract. But this past Monday, the 5th, the club reported that it had reached an agreement with the athlete and his representatives for an extension until 2027, with a fine of 50 million euros.

Despite the new agreement – which has not yet been officially signed – the proposal can be debated. the staff of Andrey Santos liked the project Newcastle to the midfielder, who, in turn, would be interested in playing in a big league like Premier League.

