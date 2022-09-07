Presenter starts a live stroke; what are the symptoms? – 06/09/2022

Television anchor Julie Chin, from US broadcaster KJRH, was about to announce the launch of a NASA space mission last Saturday (3) when she started stumbling over her own words. “Something is happening to me this morning, I apologize,” she told viewers following the live news.

The program team noticed the journalist’s situation and called 911. Julie was rushed to the hospital, where she discovered that she was having the onset of a stroke. “Some of you have witnessed this firsthand, and I’m sorry for what happened. The episode seems to have come out of nowhere. I felt great before our show,” she reported the next day in a Facebook post.

According to Julie, she started having some strange symptoms over the course of several minutes during the news. “First, I lost partial vision in one eye. A little while later, my hand and arm went numb,” she said.

She said she realized she “was in big trouble” when her mouth wouldn’t speak the words right in front of her on the teleprompter — equipment attached to video cameras that displays text to be read by the presenter. The journalist tried “desperately to push the program forward, but the words just wouldn’t come out.”

The anchor said she underwent a battery of tests at the hospital to ascertain the cause of the incident. “At this point, the doctors think I’ve had the onset of a stroke, but not a full-blown stroke,” she said. “There are still a lot of questions and a lot to follow up on, but the bottom line is that I should be fine.”

What are the symptoms of a stroke?

Weakness on one side of the body, changes or loss of vision and difficulties in speaking are some of the most common signs of stroke (Cerebral Vascular Accident), popularly known as stroke, explains Feres Chaddad, head of the neurosurgery discipline at Unifesp (Federal University of São Paulo).

Tulsa news anchor Julie Chin has the beginnings of a stroke live on the air. She knew something was wrong, so she tossed it to the meteorologist, as her concerned colleagues called 911. pic.twitter.com/aWNPPbn1qf — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) September 5, 2022

“The person may also have difficulties understanding speech, ‘crooked smile’, what we call labial rhyme deviation, imbalance, dizziness, change in sensitivity, difficulty swallowing and persistent headache”, adds the doctor, who also is coordinator of neurosurgery at BP – Portuguese Beneficence of São Paulo.

These symptoms arise when there is an interruption of blood flow to the brain. In the case of hemorrhagic stroke, which affects 15% to 20% of patients, this happens because a blood vessel or artery has ruptured, causing blood to leak in the region and interrupting the proper circulation of fluid.

In ischemic stroke, which corresponds to 85% of cases, the lack of circulation occurs when a blood vessel is clogged, due to the accumulation of fatty plaques on its walls. Or when a clot migrates to a cerebral blood vessel and limits blood flow, which “kills” cells that do not receive nutrition.

Chaddad explains that, when the obstruction is small, the body itself “solves” the situation and the symptoms disappear in less than 24 hours, an event known as a transient ischemic attack – which appears to have been the case with presenter Julie Chinese. “But when the obstruction is persistent, the blood flow is permanently obstructed, and the brain starts to show signs of suffering, as the body has not been able to solve the problem on its own.”

How to help a person with suspected stroke

Stroke occurs suddenly and, therefore, it is necessary to seek immediate medical attention, so that the diagnosis is made and the person receives the appropriate treatment.

In medicine, time is not money. Time is brain. That is, the longer the care, the greater the risk of the patient developing sequelae, and the greater the risk of the sequelae being permanent. wounds Chaddad, head of the neurosurgery discipline at Unifesp (Federal University of São Paulo)

Therefore, the first step when you suspect that a person is having a stroke is to take them to the hospital or call the emergency room. According to Chaddad, as the individual’s vision and balance may be compromised, it is also important to leave the person sitting or lying down, in order to avoid falling while help is not available.

“Currently, the ideal period of attention for stroke is the first four hours, when the patient is less likely to develop permanent sequelae”, he says. “The less time is lost, the greater the benefit to the patient. The main thing is time.”

After initial care, patients need to be evaluated individually to know which areas of the body were affected and find the best rehabilitation paths.

How to avoid a stroke

The best way to avoid a stroke is to avoid so-called modifiable risk factors, such as high blood pressure, diabetes, high cholesterol, smoking, drug use, obesity, physical inactivity and stress.

In addition, genetic factors increase the risk of stroke. In this case, it is important to be alert to both a family history of stroke and other diseases that increase the risk of the condition, such as diabetes and hypertension.