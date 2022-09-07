Presenter suffers stroke live and is hastily taken off the air;

Julie Chin gets sick and is taken off the air (Reproduction / NBC KJRH)

The TV presenter Julie Chin, from NBC broadcaster KJRH in Tulsa, Oklahoma (USA), gave viewers a scare last Saturday morning (3). While presenting the paper live, she began to feel unwell and had to get off the air in a hurry. During the presentation of a news about NASA, Julie began to have difficulty in speech and reported this to the public. “I’m sorry, something is happening to me this morning,” the journalist said, passing the command to meteorologist Annie Brown.

On social media, Julie explained that she had a stroke and was helped by colleagues in the newsroom.

“The last few days are still a mystery, but my doctors believe I had the onset of a stroke live on air Saturday morning. Some of you have witnessed it firsthand, and I’m sorry for what happened,” the journalist wrote on Facebook. .

“First, I lost partial vision in one eye. A little while later, my hand and arm went numb. So I knew I was in big trouble when my mouth wouldn’t speak the words that were right in front of me on the teleprompter. you were watching Saturday morning, you know how desperately I tried to get the paper forward, but the words just wouldn’t come out. My co-workers recognized the emergency situation and called 911,” Chin said in his post.

quick help

Still doing tests, Julie alerted to the quick help, which helped save her life. “Doctors think I had the beginning of a stroke, but not a full-blown stroke. There are still a lot of questions and a lot to follow up on, but the bottom line is that I should be fine. More importantly, I learned that it’s not always obvious when someone has a stroke, and action is critical. Be quick and call 911.”

Julie thanked the audience for their support and affection: “I spent the last few days in the hospital undergoing all kinds of tests. I am grateful to the first responders and medical professionals who shared their knowledge, hearts and smiles with me. Thank you. The prayers. The concern. The messages. The texts. The emails. The calls. I’m so grateful. And I’m so happy to say I’m fine.”

Keep reading

Julie is still in recovery and still doesn’t have a date to return to the air.