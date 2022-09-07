Presenter suffers stroke live and terrifies staff and spectators; Watch the video

the presenter Julie Chinanchor of a news program for NBC broadcaster KJRH in Tulsa, Oklahoma, in the United States, caused a huge uproar behind the scenes of the program and ended up also scaring viewers who watched her live.

It all started when the journalist tried to read the teleprompter with the news, giving signs that something was wrong with her. Julie, who was talking about a NASA launch, started stumbling over her words. She was rushed to the hospital. There, she discovered that she was having the beginnings of a stroke.

Tulsa news anchor Julie Chin has the beginnings of a stroke live on the air. She knew something was wrong, so she tossed it to the meteorologist, as her concerned colleagues called 911. pic.twitter.com/aWNPPbn1qf — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) September 5, 2022

“The last few days are still a mystery, but my doctors believe I had the onset of a stroke live on air Saturday morning. Some of you witnessed it firsthand, and I’m sorry for what happened,” she wrote on Facebook.

“The episode seems to have come out of nowhere. I felt great before our show. However, over the course of several minutes during our newscast, things started to happen. First, I lost partial vision in one eye. A little while later, my hand and arm went numb. So I knew I was in big trouble when my mouth wouldn’t speak the words that were right in front of me on the teleprompter.”

Still in the air and after struggling for several seconds, the presenter ended up apologizing to viewers, saying “I’m sorry, something is happening to me this morning.”

The news program was quickly handed over to meteorologist Annie Brown for a weather update. “My co-workers recognized the emergency and called 911,” said the journalist, who underwent a series of tests. “At this point, the doctors think I’ve had the onset of a stroke, but not a full-blown stroke. There are still a lot of questions and a lot to follow up on, but the bottom line is that I should be fine,” she concluded.

